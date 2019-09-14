ERA H ER BB SO Sh Sv
Tampa Bay 3.65 1173 548 415 1472 11 43
Cleveland 3.66 1174 532 413 1374 14 40
Houston 3.76 1115 561 418 1530 11 40
Oakland 4.09 1242 609 446 1165 9 39
Minnesota 4.20 1309 616 411 1296 9 44
New York 4.38 1269 646 467 1382 8 50
Boston 4.66 1287 689 540 1458 8 29
Toronto 4.70 1310 684 554 1198 7 28
Texas 4.92 1385 724 531 1251 9 32
Chicago 4.97 1315 711 531 1192 6 29
Los Angeles 5.10 1298 747 521 1291 2 29
Kansas City 5.12 1392 741 526 1132 7 36
Seattle 5.19 1387 754 464 1137 3 30
Detroit 5.28 1392 761 495 1227 3 28
Baltimore 5.70 1402 822 507 1121 5 26
INDIVIDUAL PITCHING
IP H BB SO W L ERA
Verlander Hou 206 123 38 275 18 6 2.58
Cole Hou 192 130 45 292 17 5 2.62
Minor Tex 189 164 59 183 13 8 3.08
Morton TB 182 148 53 223 15 6 3.16
Bieber Cle 195 158 38 241 14 7 3.17
Giolito ChW 176 131 57 228 14 9 3.41
Odorizzi Min 147 130 51 162 14 6 3.60
Berríos Min 181 175 46 173 12 8 3.63
Lynn Tex 188 179 56 216 14 10 3.72
Rodríguez Bos 178 173 67 177 17 6 3.73
Miley Hou 156 148 56 134 13 5 3.74
Bauer Cle 156 127 63 185 9 8 3.79
Fiers Oak 170 157 50 116 14 4 3.97
Pineda Min 146 141 28 140 11 5 4.01
Anderson Oak 166 173 48 85 12 9 4.07
Keller KC 165 154 70 122 7 14 4.19
Gonzales Sea 182 196 51 135 15 11 4.30
Sale Bos 147 123 37 218 6 11 4.40
Boyd Det 176 164 47 228 8 11 4.54
Tanaka NYY 172 178 39 141 10 8 4.60
Nova ChW 172 204 42 103 10 12 4.69
Gibson Min 154 165 49 151 13 7 4.73
Pérez Min 152 161 64 125 10 7 4.89
Bundy Bal 149 153 51 148 6 14 4.99
Junis KC 172 185 56 162 9 13 5.06
Happ NYY 151 152 48 130 12 8 5.07
López ChW 166 180 61 155 9 13 5.35
Kikuchi Sea 151 181 49 111 6 10 5.46
Porcello Bos 157 184 44 123 12 12 5.83