Team and Individual Pitching
|ERA
|H
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Sh
|Sv
|Tampa Bay
|3.61
|1127
|521
|400
|1413
|11
|41
|Cleveland
|3.71
|1144
|520
|395
|1330
|13
|38
|Houston
|3.73
|1062
|530
|405
|1441
|10
|38
|Oakland
|4.04
|1182
|574
|424
|1101
|9
|35
|Minnesota
|4.17
|1266
|591
|395
|1248
|8
|43
|New York
|4.41
|1201
|619
|450
|1315
|7
|49
|Boston
|4.62
|1226
|656
|514
|1406
|8
|28
|Toronto
|4.72
|1261
|658
|535
|1151
|6
|27
|Texas
|4.88
|1326
|688
|501
|1203
|9
|30
|Chicago
|4.96
|1259
|679
|503
|1138
|6
|28
|Los Angeles
|5.05
|1237
|709
|500
|1245
|2
|28
|Seattle
|5.08
|1320
|709
|435
|1086
|3
|28
|Kansas City
|5.11
|1340
|711
|496
|1082
|7
|33
|Detroit
|5.18
|1331
|717
|472
|1181
|3
|28
|Baltimore
|5.71
|1335
|790
|489
|1074
|5
|26
|IP
|H
|BB
|SO
|W
|L
|ERA
|Verlander Hou
|193
|114
|35
|257
|17
|5
|2.56
|Cole Hou
|176
|125
|43
|266
|15
|5
|2.81
|Morton TB
|170
|137
|50
|209
|14
|6
|3.06
|Minor Tex
|181
|158
|58
|180
|12
|8
|3.12
|Bieber Cle
|188
|153
|38
|233
|13
|7
|3.24
|Giolito ChW
|170
|126
|56
|216
|14
|8
|3.27
|Miley Hou
|156
|141
|55
|134
|13
|4
|3.35
|Fiers Oak
|169
|148
|50
|115
|14
|3
|3.51
|Odorizzi Min
|142
|126
|49
|152
|14
|6
|3.61
|Berríos Min
|174
|173
|45
|169
|11
|8
|3.78
|Bauer Cle
|156
|127
|63
|185
|9
|8
|3.79
|Rodríguez Bos
|172
|168
|66
|168
|17
|5
|3.81
|Lynn Tex
|181
|175
|53
|209
|14
|10
|3.81
|Pineda Min
|146
|141
|28
|140
|11
|5
|4.01
|Keller KC
|165
|154
|70
|122
|7
|14
|4.19
|Anderson Oak
|161
|167
|45
|81
|11
|9
|4.19
|Gonzales Sea
|175
|191
|49
|128
|14
|11
|4.37
|Sale Bos
|147
|123
|37
|218
|6
|11
|4.40
|Tanaka NYY
|163
|162
|39
|133
|10
|8
|4.42
|Boyd Det
|171
|161
|43
|225
|8
|10
|4.57
|Gibson Min
|149
|157
|45
|146
|13
|6
|4.58
|Nova ChW
|167
|198
|42
|98
|9
|12
|4.69
|Pérez Min
|147
|155
|61
|121
|10
|6
|4.75
|Junis KC
|167
|179
|53
|155
|9
|12
|4.94
|Bundy Bal
|144
|147
|49
|142
|6
|13
|5.06
|López ChW
|162
|171
|60
|149
|9
|12
|5.17
|Kikuchi Sea
|144
|166
|46
|105
|6
|9
|5.36
|Porcello Bos
|153
|177
|44
|122
|12
|11
|5.63
