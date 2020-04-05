Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, APRIL 5, 2020

Tampa Bay Lightning
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 86 Nikita Kucherov 68 33 52 85 26 38 4 0 6 210 .157
F 91 Steven Stamkos 57 29 37 66 14 22 10 0 6 176 .165
F 21 Brayden Point 66 25 39 64 28 11 8 0 4 141 .177
D 77 Victor Hedman 66 11 44 55 27 31 4 0 3 155 .071
F 17 Alex Killorn 68 26 23 49 19 20 8 0 7 130 .200
F 71 Anthony Cirelli 68 16 28 44 28 30 1 1 3 113 .142
F 18 Ondrej Palat 69 17 24 41 25 22 4 1 2 128 .133
D 98 Mikhail Sergachev 70 10 24 34 15 58 5 1 0 118 .085
D 22 Kevin Shattenkirk 70 8 26 34 22 38 1 0 0 131 .061
F 9 Tyler Johnson 65 14 17 31 9 16 1 0 2 113 .124
F 37 Yanni Gourde 70 10 20 30 -5 49 1 2 5 110 .091
F 14 Patrick Maroon 64 9 14 23 4 71 1 0 1 80 .113
F 13 Cedric Paquette 61 7 11 18 -1 42 0 1 0 78 .090
F 23 Carter Verhaeghe 52 9 4 13 -9 8 1 0 1 57 .158
D 81 Erik Cernak 67 5 7 12 11 59 0 0 1 125 .040
D 27 Ryan McDonagh 50 1 11 12 7 19 0 0 0 50 .020
F 7 Mathieu Joseph 37 4 3 7 -2 16 0 0 0 35 .114
D 44 Jan Rutta 33 1 6 7 6 14 0 0 0 43 .023
F 67 Mitchell Stephens 38 3 3 6 -9 10 0 0 0 43 .070
D 55 Braydon Coburn 40 1 3 4 5 16 0 0 0 44 .023
D 33 Cameron Gaunce 3 1 3 4 2 4 0 0 0 5 .200
D 2 Luke Schenn 25 1 2 3 -8 23 0 0 0 31 .032
F 28 Luke Witkowski 12 1 2 3 -4 13 0 0 0 10 .100
D 24 Zach Bogosian 8 0 2 2 0 12 0 0 0 11 .000
F 19 Barclay Goodrow 8 0 2 2 0 17 0 0 0 8 .000
F 20 Blake Coleman 9 0 1 1 2 16 0 0 0 18 .000
F 89 Cory Conacher 4 0 1 1 -2 4 0 0 0 5 .000
F 0 Gemel Smith 3 1 0 1 0 4 0 0 0 1 1.000
F 92 Alexander Volkov 9 0 1 1 -6 6 0 0 0 7 .000
TEAM TOTALS 70 243 414 657 204 723 49 6 41 2176 .112
OPPONENT TOTALS 70 194 328 522 -225 690 43 7 26 2165 .090

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
88 Andrei Vasilevskiy 52 3121 2.56 35 14 3 3 133 1605 0.917 0 4 4
35 Curtis McElhinney 18 1080 2.89 8 7 3 1 52 551 0.906 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 70 4243 2.64 43 21 6 4 185 2156 .910 243 414 723
OPPONENT TOTALS 70 4243 3.3 27 35 8 0 231 2164 .888 194 328 690