THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, MARCH 8, 2020

Tampa Bay Lightning
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 86 Nikita Kucherov 66 33 50 83 26 36 4 0 6 197 .168
F 91 Steven Stamkos 57 29 37 66 14 22 10 0 6 176 .165
F 21 Brayden Point 64 23 39 62 27 11 7 0 4 136 .169
D 77 Victor Hedman 66 11 44 55 27 31 4 0 3 155 .071
F 17 Alex Killorn 66 26 23 49 20 20 8 0 7 124 .210
F 71 Anthony Cirelli 66 16 28 44 29 28 1 1 3 111 .144
F 18 Ondrej Palat 67 16 24 40 25 22 4 1 2 121 .132
D 98 Mikhail Sergachev 68 10 24 34 15 56 5 1 0 111 .090
D 22 Kevin Shattenkirk 68 8 26 34 22 38 1 0 0 127 .063
F 9 Tyler Johnson 63 14 16 30 9 16 1 0 2 110 .127
F 37 Yanni Gourde 68 10 18 28 -6 49 1 2 5 108 .093
F 14 Patrick Maroon 62 8 14 22 2 71 1 0 1 78 .103
F 13 Cedric Paquette 59 7 11 18 -2 40 0 1 0 76 .092
D 81 Erik Cernak 65 5 7 12 11 57 0 0 1 120 .042
D 27 Ryan McDonagh 48 1 11 12 7 17 0 0 0 49 .020
F 23 Carter Verhaeghe 50 8 4 12 -9 8 1 0 1 55 .145
F 7 Mathieu Joseph 37 4 3 7 -2 16 0 0 0 35 .114
D 44 Jan Rutta 33 1 6 7 6 14 0 0 0 43 .023
F 67 Mitchell Stephens 38 3 3 6 -9 10 0 0 0 43 .070
D 55 Braydon Coburn 39 1 3 4 4 16 0 0 0 44 .023
D 33 Cameron Gaunce 3 1 3 4 2 4 0 0 0 5 .200
F 28 Luke Witkowski 12 1 2 3 -4 13 0 0 0 10 .100
D 24 Zach Bogosian 6 0 2 2 -1 12 0 0 0 9 .000
F 19 Barclay Goodrow 6 0 2 2 0 15 0 0 0 8 .000
D 2 Luke Schenn 24 1 1 2 -8 23 0 0 0 28 .036
F 20 Blake Coleman 7 0 1 1 2 14 0 0 0 14 .000
F 89 Cory Conacher 4 0 1 1 -2 4 0 0 0 5 .000
F 0 Gemel Smith 3 1 0 1 0 4 0 0 0 1 1.000
F 92 Alexander Volkov 9 0 1 1 -6 6 0 0 0 7 .000
TEAM TOTALS 68 238 408 646 199 707 48 6 41 2106 .113
OPPONENT TOTALS 68 188 316 504 -220 676 40 7 25 2101 .089

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
88 Andrei Vasilevskiy 51 3063 2.57 35 13 3 3 131 1569 0.917 0 4 4
35 Curtis McElhinney 17 1016 2.83 8 7 2 1 48 523 0.908 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 68 4118 2.63 43 20 5 4 179 2092 .911 238 408 707
OPPONENT TOTALS 68 4118 3.32 25 35 8 0 226 2094 .887 188 316 676