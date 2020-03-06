Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, MARCH 6, 2020

Tampa Bay Lightning
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 86 Nikita Kucherov 65 32 50 82 27 34 4 0 6 193 .166
F 91 Steven Stamkos 57 29 37 66 14 22 10 0 6 176 .165
F 21 Brayden Point 63 23 38 61 29 11 7 0 4 134 .172
D 77 Victor Hedman 65 11 44 55 26 31 4 0 3 155 .071
F 17 Alex Killorn 65 25 23 48 20 20 7 0 6 122 .205
F 71 Anthony Cirelli 65 15 28 43 27 26 1 0 3 109 .138
F 18 Ondrej Palat 66 16 24 40 26 22 4 1 2 121 .132
D 22 Kevin Shattenkirk 67 8 26 34 23 38 1 0 0 125 .064
D 98 Mikhail Sergachev 67 9 23 32 14 56 5 0 0 109 .083
F 9 Tyler Johnson 62 14 16 30 9 14 1 0 2 110 .127
F 37 Yanni Gourde 67 10 17 27 -8 49 1 2 5 108 .093
F 14 Patrick Maroon 61 8 14 22 1 66 1 0 1 77 .104
F 13 Cedric Paquette 58 6 11 17 -5 40 0 1 0 73 .082
D 81 Erik Cernak 64 5 7 12 11 47 0 0 1 120 .042
D 27 Ryan McDonagh 48 1 11 12 7 17 0 0 0 49 .020
F 23 Carter Verhaeghe 50 8 4 12 -9 8 1 0 1 55 .145
F 7 Mathieu Joseph 37 4 3 7 -2 16 0 0 0 35 .114
D 44 Jan Rutta 33 1 6 7 6 14 0 0 0 43 .023
F 67 Mitchell Stephens 37 3 3 6 -9 8 0 0 0 42 .071
D 33 Cameron Gaunce 3 1 3 4 2 4 0 0 0 5 .200
D 55 Braydon Coburn 38 1 2 3 3 14 0 0 0 42 .024
F 28 Luke Witkowski 12 1 2 3 -4 13 0 0 0 10 .100
F 19 Barclay Goodrow 5 0 2 2 0 4 0 0 0 8 .000
D 2 Luke Schenn 24 1 1 2 -8 23 0 0 0 28 .036
D 24 Zach Bogosian 5 0 1 1 -3 12 0 0 0 8 .000
F 20 Blake Coleman 6 0 1 1 1 4 0 0 0 11 .000
F 89 Cory Conacher 4 0 1 1 -2 4 0 0 0 5 .000
F 0 Gemel Smith 3 1 0 1 0 4 0 0 0 1 1.000
F 92 Alexander Volkov 9 0 1 1 -6 6 0 0 0 7 .000
TEAM TOTALS 67 233 403 636 190 659 47 4 40 2081 .112
OPPONENT TOTALS 67 185 310 495 -208 630 39 7 25 2063 .090

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
88 Andrei Vasilevskiy 50 3003 2.56 34 13 3 3 128 1531 0.916 0 4 4
35 Curtis McElhinney 17 1016 2.83 8 7 2 1 48 523 0.908 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 67 4058 2.63 42 20 5 4 176 2054 .910 233 403 659
OPPONENT TOTALS 67 4058 3.31 25 34 8 0 222 2070 .888 185 310 630