Tampa Bay ALDS Team Stax
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.167
|.242
|30
|2
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|10
|0
|0
|1
|Sogard
|1.000
|1.000
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Meadows
|.500
|.750
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wendle
|.333
|.333
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pham
|.250
|.250
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lowe
|.250
|.250
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|d'Arnaud
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kiermaier
|.000
|.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Díaz
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Choi
|.000
|.250
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Adames
|.000
|.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|0
|1
|4.50
|1
|1
|0
|8.0
|9
|6
|4
|1
|5
|10
|McKay
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Poche
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Roe
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Glasnow
|0
|1
|4.15
|1
|1
|0
|4.1
|4
|2
|2
|1
|3
|5
|Drake
|0
|0
|18.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
