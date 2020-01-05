Tampa Bay 0 2 3 5
Ottawa 0 3 0 3

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Ottawa, Tierney 6 (Jaros), 0:46 (sh). 2, Tampa Bay, Verhaeghe 2 (Hedman, Gourde), 2:40. 3, Tampa Bay, Shattenkirk 7, 3:45. 4, Ottawa, Pageau 19 (Ennis, Batherson), 11:40 (pp). 5, Ottawa, Borowiecki 5 (Chabot, Anisimov), 19:51.

Third Period_6, Tampa Bay, Point 16 (Kucherov, Sergachev), 8:37. 7, Tampa Bay, Johnson 9 (Hedman, Palat), 18:30. 8, Tampa Bay, Killorn 16, 19:53 (en).

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 7-7-14_28. Ottawa 7-14-7_28.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 0 of 2; Ottawa 1 of 4.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, McElhinney 5-4-2 (28 shots-25 saves). Ottawa, Anderson 6-10-1 (27-23).

A_13,914 (18,572). T_2:27.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Kory Nagy, Travis Toomey.