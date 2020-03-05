Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
TULSA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Earley 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Horne 30 2-11 0-0 3-7 2 0 5
Joiner 20 1-3 3-4 0-4 1 3 6
Korita 30 3-8 0-0 0-4 2 0 7
Rachal 31 4-10 4-7 1-10 2 3 13
Igbanu 32 6-11 5-6 1-4 0 4 17
Hill 24 3-4 0-0 0-3 3 0 7
Jackson 21 1-3 1-2 1-2 2 0 3
Jones 9 1-3 0-0 0-1 1 2 3
Totals 200 21-53 13-19 6-35 13 13 61

Percentages: FG .396, FT .684.

3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Hill 1-2, Jones 1-2, Joiner 1-3, Rachal 1-3, Korita 1-4, Horne 1-8, Igbanu 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Igbanu, Rachal).

Turnovers: 9 (Jackson 3, Igbanu 2, Rachal 2, Joiner, Korita).

Steals: 3 (Hill, Horne, Korita).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
TEMPLE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Moorman 25 2-8 0-0 0-3 0 2 5
D.Moore 21 4-8 1-3 6-10 1 2 9
A.Moore 33 1-7 0-0 0-0 2 1 3
N.Pierre-Louis 30 1-6 2-2 3-12 3 4 4
Rose 36 4-14 5-5 2-7 4 1 15
Perry 23 3-9 0-0 1-4 0 3 8
Scott 12 0-1 2-4 0-1 1 1 2
Forrester 11 1-2 0-2 0-0 0 3 2
J.Pierre-Louis 9 1-1 0-0 0-0 1 0 2
Totals 200 17-57 11-18 13-39 12 17 51

Percentages: FG .298, FT .611.

3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (Perry 2-5, Rose 2-8, A.Moore 1-5, Moorman 1-6, N.Pierre-Louis 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (D.Moore 4).

Turnovers: 12 (A.Moore 3, Rose 3, Perry 2, Forrester, J.Pierre-Louis, Moorman, Scott).

Steals: 3 (A.Moore, Perry, Scott).

Technical Fouls: None.

Tulsa 31 30 61
Temple 24 27 51

A_5,068 (10,206).