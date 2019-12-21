FG FT Reb
TULANE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Lawson 44 1-12 1-2 2-7 2 2 4
Hightower 43 9-15 12-15 1-6 1 1 33
Chr.Thompson 38 6-10 3-9 1-4 5 5 19
Thomas 34 7-11 0-0 0-1 1 2 19
Zhang 25 1-3 0-0 0-1 0 3 2
Walker 21 1-5 2-2 0-1 1 5 5
Days 17 0-1 0-0 1-2 0 3 0
McGee 3 0-0 0-0 0-2 0 1 0
Totals 225 25-57 18-28 5-24 10 22 82

Percentages: FG .439, FT .643.

3-Point Goals: 14-30, .467 (Thomas 5-6, Chr.Thompson 4-8, Hightower 3-5, Walker 1-2, Lawson 1-8, Zhang 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Chr.Thompson, Days).

Turnovers: 8 (Chr.Thompson 2, Days, Hightower, Lawson, Thomas, Walker, Zhang).

Steals: 2 (Chr.Thompson, Walker).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
TOWSON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Fobbs 34 6-10 9-10 2-12 2 4 24
Betrand 32 5-12 6-6 1-5 1 4 18
Gibson 27 2-8 0-0 0-0 1 3 5
Timberlake 27 6-10 0-0 1-5 2 2 15
Gray 26 0-5 5-7 0-5 1 1 5
Tunstall 26 3-4 2-2 4-8 0 3 8
Sanders 24 4-7 1-1 1-1 2 5 9
Dottin 17 0-2 0-0 0-1 2 0 0
Cha.Thompson 12 1-1 0-0 1-3 0 0 2
Totals 225 27-59 23-26 10-40 11 22 86

Percentages: FG .458, FT .885.

3-Point Goals: 9-31, .290 (Timberlake 3-5, Fobbs 3-7, Betrand 2-7, Gibson 1-7, Tunstall 0-1, Gray 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Sanders, Timberlake).

Turnovers: 13 (Fobbs 4, Gray 2, Sanders 2, Timberlake 2, Tunstall 2, Gibson).

Steals: 2 (Dottin 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

Tulane 35 36 11 82
Towson 36 35 15 86

.