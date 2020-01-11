FG FT Reb
DELAWARE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Darling 37 5-14 3-4 0-2 2 2 16
Anderson 35 2-6 2-3 0-2 1 1 6
Allen 32 6-14 0-0 0-2 3 5 15
Painter 27 4-7 3-4 3-4 3 2 11
Mutts 22 1-6 0-0 1-6 1 5 2
Goss 15 3-5 0-0 3-4 1 2 6
Asamoah 14 2-3 0-0 1-3 0 3 6
McCoy 10 0-2 2-2 0-0 1 0 2
Cushing 7 1-1 1-2 0-3 0 0 4
Long 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 24-58 11-15 8-26 12 20 68

Percentages: FG .414, FT .733.

3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Allen 3-7, Darling 3-9, Asamoah 2-3, Cushing 1-1, McCoy 0-1, Mutts 0-1, Anderson 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Goss).

Turnovers: 13 (Anderson 4, Goss 3, Mutts 3, Painter 3).

Steals: 3 (Anderson 2, Mutts).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
TOWSON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Fobbs 29 3-11 4-4 0-3 2 2 12
Gray 27 5-9 2-2 3-3 2 3 13
Betrand 26 8-11 0-0 2-5 1 1 18
Sanders 26 4-9 1-2 3-6 2 2 9
Gibson 23 3-6 4-5 0-2 2 0 12
Timberlake 21 3-8 6-6 0-5 2 1 14
Dottin 15 2-2 0-0 0-2 5 1 4
Thompson 14 0-1 0-0 0-3 0 3 0
Tunstall 11 0-1 0-0 2-4 2 3 0
Caliguiran 2 0-0 2-2 0-0 0 0 2
Cross 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Haughton 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Patterson 2 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 28-59 19-21 10-34 18 16 84

Percentages: FG .475, FT .905.

3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Gibson 2-3, Betrand 2-4, Timberlake 2-5, Fobbs 2-6, Gray 1-3, Cross 0-1, Sanders 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Gray 3, Betrand).

Turnovers: 8 (Betrand 3, Sanders 2, Fobbs, Gray, Timberlake).

Steals: 9 (Fobbs 2, Gray 2, Tunstall 2, Betrand, Gibson, Timberlake).

Technical Fouls: None.

Delaware 22 46 68
Towson 44 40 84

A_519 (5,250).