TEXAS SOUTHERN 68, GRAMBLING ST. 61
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS SOUTHERN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Etienne
|36
|4-15
|4-6
|1-6
|4
|3
|13
|Hopkins
|34
|2-5
|4-4
|0-0
|2
|3
|9
|Ewing
|31
|3-6
|0-1
|0-4
|1
|1
|6
|Armstrong
|26
|5-9
|6-8
|0-2
|2
|4
|17
|Rasas
|19
|3-6
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|5
|6
|Baldwin
|17
|1-4
|2-4
|4-8
|0
|2
|4
|Jones
|12
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|6
|Andrews
|9
|0-1
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|1
|Ja'Ma.Redus
|7
|1-1
|2-3
|0-2
|0
|0
|4
|Tshisumpa
|7
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Granger
|1
|0-0
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Lumpkin
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-53
|21-30
|6-29
|10
|19
|68
Percentages: FG .396, FT .700.
3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Jones 2-3, Armstrong 1-1, Hopkins 1-2, Etienne 1-7, Andrews 0-1, Baldwin 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Ewing 2, Baldwin).
Turnovers: 12 (Etienne 4, Armstrong 3, Andrews, Baldwin, Ewing, Jones, Rasas).
Steals: 5 (Armstrong 2, Baldwin 2, Hopkins).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GRAMBLING ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Smith
|38
|4-9
|5-7
|0-3
|2
|3
|14
|Cunningham
|27
|5-13
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|4
|10
|Jackson
|26
|4-12
|2-4
|2-5
|3
|3
|10
|Bunch
|25
|3-4
|0-2
|2-6
|0
|2
|6
|Christon
|24
|3-6
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|5
|7
|Moss
|21
|2-6
|1-1
|0-6
|2
|2
|5
|Randolph
|21
|1-5
|3-4
|6-10
|1
|4
|5
|Gaston
|16
|2-5
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|4
|4
|Munford
|2
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-62
|11-18
|14-44
|10
|27
|61
Percentages: FG .387, FT .611.
3-Point Goals: 2-16, .125 (Smith 1-2, Christon 1-3, Jackson 0-1, Gaston 0-2, Munford 0-2, Cunningham 0-3, Moss 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Bunch, Christon).
Turnovers: 18 (Christon 4, Cunningham 4, Bunch 2, Gaston 2, Jackson 2, Smith 2, Moss, Randolph).
Steals: 5 (Bunch, Christon, Cunningham, Randolph, Smith).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Texas Southern
|29
|39
|—
|68
|Grambling St.
|29
|32
|—
|61
A_2,386 (7,500).