TEXAS A&M 64, OREGON ST. 49

Thompson 2-8 0-0 4, Tinkle 6-14 7-11 21, Reichle 2-10 0-1 5, Kelley 4-7 1-1 9, Hollins 0-2 0-0 0, Miller-Moore 4-5 0-1 8, Hunt 1-5 0-0 2, Lucas 0-4 0-0 0, Silva 0-2 0-0 0, Vernon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-57 8-14 49.

TEXAS A&M (5-5)

Nebo 5-5 5-8 15, Gordon 3-12 2-2 9, Miller 1-3 0-3 2, Jackson 3-7 7-11 13, Chandler 2-6 1-3 7, Flagg 5-8 1-2 13, Mitchell 1-6 2-2 5, French 0-2 0-0 0, Aku 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-49 18-31 64.

Halftime_Oregon St. 30-22. 3-Point Goals_Oregon St. 3-21 (Tinkle 2-4, Reichle 1-7, Hollins 0-2, Hunt 0-2, Lucas 0-3, Thompson 0-3), Texas A&M 6-22 (Flagg 2-4, Chandler 2-5, Gordon 1-5, Mitchell 1-6, French 0-1, Jackson 0-1). Rebounds_Oregon St. 29 (Thompson 6), Texas A&M 43 (Miller 13). Assists_Oregon St. 11 (Thompson 5), Texas A&M 14 (Chandler 3). Total Fouls_Oregon St. 23, Texas A&M 16.