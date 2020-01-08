https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/TEXAS-A-M-57-MISSISSIPPI-47-14957872.php
TEXAS A&M 57, MISSISSIPPI 47
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MISSISSIPPI
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Shuler
|40
|5-18
|1-2
|1-5
|6
|2
|12
|Tyree
|33
|10-19
|0-1
|0-3
|2
|3
|26
|Buffen
|32
|0-3
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|4
|0
|Hinson
|28
|1-9
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|3
|2
|Sy
|24
|1-5
|1-2
|2-3
|0
|4
|3
|F.Miller
|16
|0-1
|0-0
|3-6
|2
|2
|0
|Collum
|12
|0-1
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|0
|Crowley
|8
|0-1
|2-2
|1-3
|0
|0
|2
|Hunter
|7
|1-3
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|2
|2
|Totals
|200
|18-60
|4-7
|11-32
|12
|20
|47
Percentages: FG .300, FT .571.
3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Tyree 6-13, Shuler 1-5, Crowley 0-1, F.Miller 0-1, Sy 0-1, Hinson 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 9 (Tyree 4, Shuler 3, Buffen, Sy).
Steals: 6 (Shuler 2, Tyree 2, Buffen, Sy).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS A&M
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Flagg
|38
|4-10
|2-2
|2-7
|3
|2
|11
|Nebo
|30
|5-5
|7-9
|2-9
|0
|3
|17
|Gordon
|26
|2-6
|0-1
|0-3
|1
|1
|5
|Mitchell
|26
|4-11
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|2
|9
|E.Miller
|23
|0-2
|2-2
|2-9
|0
|0
|2
|Chandler
|20
|0-6
|2-2
|1-5
|1
|2
|2
|French
|14
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|4
|Jackson
|13
|0-3
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|1
|2
|Gultekin
|7
|2-2
|1-1
|0-0
|0
|1
|5
|Aku
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-48
|16-19
|7-36
|8
|13
|57
Percentages: FG .396, FT .842.
3-Point Goals: 3-17, .176 (Gordon 1-1, Mitchell 1-4, Flagg 1-5, French 0-1, Jackson 0-2, Chandler 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Nebo 4, Flagg 2, Jackson).
Turnovers: 12 (Flagg 4, Chandler 2, Gordon 2, Nebo 2, E.Miller, Mitchell).
Steals: 3 (French, Jackson, Mitchell).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Mississippi
|29
|18
|—
|47
|Texas A&M
|19
|38
|—
|57
A_5,982 (12,989).
