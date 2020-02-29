https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/TEXAS-68-NO-22-TEXAS-TECH-58-15095151.php
TEXAS 68, NO. 22 TEXAS TECH 58
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hamm
|29
|4-6
|1-2
|2-6
|2
|3
|9
|K.Jones
|23
|1-2
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|1
|4
|Coleman
|35
|2-8
|2-2
|0-3
|0
|1
|6
|A.Jones
|39
|8-14
|3-4
|0-4
|1
|2
|22
|Ramey
|27
|4-9
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|3
|12
|Cunningham
|22
|3-3
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|2
|8
|Williams
|13
|1-2
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|0
|4
|Baker
|11
|1-2
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|3
|3
|Hepa
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-46
|10-14
|4-27
|7
|17
|68
Percentages: FG .522, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (A.Jones 3-8, Cunningham 2-2, Ramey 2-4, Williams 1-1, Baker 1-2, K.Jones 1-2, Coleman 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Hamm).
Turnovers: 13 (A.Jones 4, Hamm 3, Ramey 3, Baker 2, Williams).
Steals: 5 (Cunningham 2, K.Jones, Ramey, Williams).
Technical Fouls: coach Shaka Smart, 2:45 first.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS TECH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Holyfield
|28
|1-2
|1-3
|1-2
|0
|3
|3
|Edwards
|29
|2-11
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|3
|5
|McCullar
|32
|5-6
|1-1
|0-2
|0
|2
|12
|Moretti
|38
|3-9
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|1
|11
|Ramsey
|36
|4-13
|4-4
|0-4
|6
|2
|13
|Shannon
|20
|4-8
|1-1
|2-5
|1
|2
|10
|Clarke
|14
|1-2
|2-2
|2-5
|1
|0
|4
|Benson
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-51
|11-13
|5-22
|10
|13
|58
Percentages: FG .392, FT .846.
3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Moretti 3-7, McCullar 1-2, Shannon 1-2, Edwards 1-5, Ramsey 1-5).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Holyfield, Ramsey).
Turnovers: 9 (Holyfield 3, Moretti 3, Edwards 2, Clarke).
Steals: 3 (Clarke, Holyfield, Ramsey).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Texas
|30
|38
|—
|68
|Texas Tech
|37
|21
|—
|58
.
