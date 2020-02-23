https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/TCU-49-Oklahoma-St-37-15078550.php
TCU 49, Oklahoma St. 37
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TCU (20-5)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Akomolafe
|31
|2-11
|0-2
|6-11
|0
|3
|4
|Bradley
|33
|4-9
|2-2
|0-6
|2
|0
|12
|Heard
|34
|3-17
|2-4
|5-15
|5
|2
|8
|Ray
|36
|4-10
|4-4
|0-5
|1
|3
|15
|Woods
|35
|3-6
|0-0
|1-5
|3
|2
|6
|Berry
|14
|0-1
|0-0
|1-6
|0
|0
|0
|Hellessey
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Morris
|6
|0-2
|1-2
|2-2
|0
|2
|1
|Obinma
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Crain
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Diggs
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Payne
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Puli
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|17-59
|9-14
|15-51
|11
|16
|49
Percentages: FG 28.814, FT .643.
3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Ray 3-7, Bradley 2-4, Hellessey 1-1, Heard 0-1, Berry 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Ray 1, Berry 1)
Turnovers: 16 (Woods 5, Heard 3, Bradley 2, 2, Akomolafe 1, Ray 1, Berry 1, Hellessey 1)
Steals: 7 (Akomolafe 3, Heard 2, Woods 2)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OKLAHOMA ST. (14-12)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gray
|40
|4-16
|5-6
|4-6
|2
|3
|13
|Mack
|37
|6-14
|2-4
|4-18
|0
|2
|14
|Asberry
|30
|0-8
|1-2
|0-1
|2
|4
|1
|de Sousa
|28
|0-3
|0-2
|1-6
|2
|2
|0
|Fields
|27
|1-6
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|2
|De Lapp
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Gerlich
|21
|2-7
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|5
|Winchester
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Dennis
|10
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|2
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|14-56
|8-14
|9-37
|9
|14
|37
Percentages: FG 25.000, FT .571.
3-Point Goals: 1-23, .043 (Gerlich 1-5, Gray 0-7, Asberry 0-6, de Sousa 0-1, Fields 0-3, Dennis 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 10 (Mack 5, Fields 2, Gray 1, Asberry 1, De Lapp 1)
Turnovers: 12 (Gray 3, de Sousa 3, Gerlich 3, Mack 1, Asberry 1, Fields 1)
Steals: 7 (Gray 2, Winchester 2, Asberry 1, Gerlich 1, Dennis 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Oklahoma St.
|10
|8
|13
|6
|—
|37
|TCU
|17
|10
|9
|13
|—
|49
A_2,731
Officials_Doug Knight, Lisa Jones, Gina Cross
View Comments