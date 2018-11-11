G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
Smith,Troy 10 160 946 12 94.6
Ragas,Louisiana 10 148 872 8 87.2
Evans,Appalachian St. 9 113 733 6 81.4
Fields,Ga. Southern 9 141 660 6 73.3
Werts,Ga. Southern 10 147 716 11 71.6
Mitchell,Louisiana 10 94 701 9 70.1
Outlow,Coastal Caro. 10 133 661 8 66.1

___

Leading Passers
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts
Thomas,Appalachian St. 8 169 106 4 1,392 13 152.6
Hansen,Arkansas St. 10 337 221 6 2,650 22 149.6
Nunez,Louisiana 10 216 141 8 1,750 14 147.3
Orth,South Alabama 9 218 142 6 1,704 10 140.4
Ellington,Georgia St. 9 238 144 2 1,817 9 135.4
Jones III,Texas St. 8 131 74 2 984 7 134.2
Evans,La.-Monroe 10 322 199 8 2,450 13 134.1

___

Receptions Per Game
G Ct ReYd Ct Pg
Merritt,Arkansas St. 10 63 697 6.3
McInnis,Arkansas St. 10 49 611 4.9
Way,South Alabama 10 49 647 4.9
Hart,Georgia St. 10 46 610 4.6
Brown,Texas St. 10 44 527 4.4

___

Receiving Yards Per Game
G Ct ReYd RecYD
Willis,Troy 10 43 775 77.5
Green,La.-Monroe 10 39 710 71.0
Merritt,Arkansas St. 10 63 697 69.7
Way,South Alabama 10 49 647 64.7
Williams,Coastal Caro. 10 40 615 61.5
McInnis,Arkansas St. 10 49 611 61.1
Hart,Georgia St. 10 46 610 61.0

___

Interceptions Per Game
G InG Yds TD IPG
Vildor,Ga. Southern 10 4 36 0 .4
Jacobs,Arkansas St. 10 3 19 0 .3
Thompson,South Alabama 10 3 84 1 .3
Jones,Troy 8 2 0 0 .3
Kryst,Coastal Caro. 8 2 -3 0 .3
Edmonds,Arkansas St. 9 2 5 0 .2
Folsom,Troy 9 2 53 1 .2
Franklin,Appalachian St. 9 2 49 0 .2
Garror,Louisiana 9 2 0 0 .2
Hayes,Appalachian St. 9 2 43 0 .2
Rookard,Troy 9 2 61 0 .2
Thomas,Appalachian St. 9 2 3 0 .2

___

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Duck,Appalachian St. 9 13 153 11.8
White,Texas St. 10 15 163 10.9
Wand,Arkansas St. 10 22 198 9.0

___

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Jones,Troy 8 17 431 25.4
Minter,South Alabama 10 24 606 25.3
Calais,Louisiana 10 24 569 23.7
Kennedy I,Ga. Southern 10 21 449 21.4
Hart,Georgia St. 10 13 265 20.4
Green,La.-Monroe 10 14 275 19.6

___

Punting
G Punts Avg
Wright,Georgia St. 10 41 48.6
Sumpter,Troy 10 37 44.5
Howell,Appalachian St. 9 36 42.6
Waitman,South Alabama 10 61 42.4
Porter,La.-Monroe 10 40 41.5
Grace,Arkansas St. 10 47 40.5
Byrns,Louisiana 10 38 39.4
Bauerle,Ga. Southern 10 45 39.0
Stewart,Texas St. 10 57 37.4

___

Field Goals
G FG FGA Pct PG
Sumpter,Troy 10 13 18 .722 1.30
Grupe,Arkansas St. 8 10 14 .714 1.25
Bass,Ga. Southern 10 12 14 .857 1.20
Biscardi,Coastal Caro. 10 12 15 .800 1.20
Ford,La.-Monroe 10 8 12 .667 .80
Staton,Appalachian St. 9 7 9 .778 .78
Patterson,South Alabama 10 7 10 .700 .70
Pfau,Louisiana 10 7 9 .778 .70

___

All-Purpose Runners
G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg
Minter,South Alabama 10 511 120 91 606 0 186 1,328 132.80
Calais,Louisiana 10 637 65 0 569 0 95 1,271 127.10
Evans,Appalachian St. 9 733 74 0 322 0 131 1,129 125.44
Green,La.-Monroe 10 177 710 85 275 0 72 1,247 124.70
Smith,Troy 10 946 92 0 12 0 168 1,050 105.00
Ragas,Louisiana 10 872 161 0 0 0 167 1,033 103.30
Hart,Georgia St. 10 -10 610 152 265 0 70 1,017 101.70
Kennedy I,Ga. Southern 10 297 167 81 449 0 77 994 99.40
Fields,Ga. Southern 9 660 234 0 0 0 149 894 99.33
Mitchell,Louisiana 10 701 280 0 0 0 109 981 98.10

___

Total Offense
G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Hansen,Arkansas St. 10 442 3,039 303.9
Evans,La.-Monroe 10 435 3,024 302.4
Ellington,Georgia St. 9 364 2,288 254.2
Thomas,Appalachian St. 8 225 1,749 218.6
Orth,South Alabama 9 272 1,867 207.4
Nunez,Louisiana 10 256 1,738 173.8
Jones III,Texas St. 8 226 1,386 173.3

___

Scoring
G PAT A FG FGA Pts Avg
Sumpter,Troy 10 38 13 18 77 7.7
Smith,Troy 10 0 0 0 72 7.2
Staton,Appalachian St. 9 43 7 9 64 7.1
Bass,Ga. Southern 10 35 12 14 71 7.1
Grupe,Arkansas St. 8 29 10 14 56 7.0
Mitchell,Louisiana 10 0 0 0 66 6.6
Werts,Ga. Southern 10 0 0 0 66 6.6