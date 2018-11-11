https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Sun-Belt-Individual-Leaders-13381878.php
Sun Belt Individual Leaders
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Smith,Troy
|10
|160
|946
|12
|94.6
|Ragas,Louisiana
|10
|148
|872
|8
|87.2
|Evans,Appalachian St.
|9
|113
|733
|6
|81.4
|Fields,Ga. Southern
|9
|141
|660
|6
|73.3
|Werts,Ga. Southern
|10
|147
|716
|11
|71.6
|Mitchell,Louisiana
|10
|94
|701
|9
|70.1
|Outlow,Coastal Caro.
|10
|133
|661
|8
|66.1
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Thomas,Appalachian St.
|8
|169
|106
|4
|1,392
|13
|152.6
|Hansen,Arkansas St.
|10
|337
|221
|6
|2,650
|22
|149.6
|Nunez,Louisiana
|10
|216
|141
|8
|1,750
|14
|147.3
|Orth,South Alabama
|9
|218
|142
|6
|1,704
|10
|140.4
|Ellington,Georgia St.
|9
|238
|144
|2
|1,817
|9
|135.4
|Jones III,Texas St.
|8
|131
|74
|2
|984
|7
|134.2
|Evans,La.-Monroe
|10
|322
|199
|8
|2,450
|13
|134.1
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|Merritt,Arkansas St.
|10
|63
|697
|6.3
|McInnis,Arkansas St.
|10
|49
|611
|4.9
|Way,South Alabama
|10
|49
|647
|4.9
|Hart,Georgia St.
|10
|46
|610
|4.6
|Brown,Texas St.
|10
|44
|527
|4.4
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|Willis,Troy
|10
|43
|775
|77.5
|Green,La.-Monroe
|10
|39
|710
|71.0
|Merritt,Arkansas St.
|10
|63
|697
|69.7
|Way,South Alabama
|10
|49
|647
|64.7
|Williams,Coastal Caro.
|10
|40
|615
|61.5
|McInnis,Arkansas St.
|10
|49
|611
|61.1
|Hart,Georgia St.
|10
|46
|610
|61.0
___
|G
|InG
|Yds
|TD
|IPG
|Vildor,Ga. Southern
|10
|4
|36
|0
|.4
|Jacobs,Arkansas St.
|10
|3
|19
|0
|.3
|Thompson,South Alabama
|10
|3
|84
|1
|.3
|Jones,Troy
|8
|2
|0
|0
|.3
|Kryst,Coastal Caro.
|8
|2
|-3
|0
|.3
|Edmonds,Arkansas St.
|9
|2
|5
|0
|.2
|Folsom,Troy
|9
|2
|53
|1
|.2
|Franklin,Appalachian St.
|9
|2
|49
|0
|.2
|Garror,Louisiana
|9
|2
|0
|0
|.2
|Hayes,Appalachian St.
|9
|2
|43
|0
|.2
|Rookard,Troy
|9
|2
|61
|0
|.2
|Thomas,Appalachian St.
|9
|2
|3
|0
|.2
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Duck,Appalachian St.
|9
|13
|153
|11.8
|White,Texas St.
|10
|15
|163
|10.9
|Wand,Arkansas St.
|10
|22
|198
|9.0
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Jones,Troy
|8
|17
|431
|25.4
|Minter,South Alabama
|10
|24
|606
|25.3
|Calais,Louisiana
|10
|24
|569
|23.7
|Kennedy I,Ga. Southern
|10
|21
|449
|21.4
|Hart,Georgia St.
|10
|13
|265
|20.4
|Green,La.-Monroe
|10
|14
|275
|19.6
___
|G
|Punts
|Avg
|Wright,Georgia St.
|10
|41
|48.6
|Sumpter,Troy
|10
|37
|44.5
|Howell,Appalachian St.
|9
|36
|42.6
|Waitman,South Alabama
|10
|61
|42.4
|Porter,La.-Monroe
|10
|40
|41.5
|Grace,Arkansas St.
|10
|47
|40.5
|Byrns,Louisiana
|10
|38
|39.4
|Bauerle,Ga. Southern
|10
|45
|39.0
|Stewart,Texas St.
|10
|57
|37.4
___
|G
|FG
|FGA
|Pct
|PG
|Sumpter,Troy
|10
|13
|18
|.722
|1.30
|Grupe,Arkansas St.
|8
|10
|14
|.714
|1.25
|Bass,Ga. Southern
|10
|12
|14
|.857
|1.20
|Biscardi,Coastal Caro.
|10
|12
|15
|.800
|1.20
|Ford,La.-Monroe
|10
|8
|12
|.667
|.80
|Staton,Appalachian St.
|9
|7
|9
|.778
|.78
|Patterson,South Alabama
|10
|7
|10
|.700
|.70
|Pfau,Louisiana
|10
|7
|9
|.778
|.70
___
|G
|RuYD
|ReYd
|Yds
|KRYd
|Yds
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Minter,South Alabama
|10
|511
|120
|91
|606
|0
|186
|1,328
|132.80
|Calais,Louisiana
|10
|637
|65
|0
|569
|0
|95
|1,271
|127.10
|Evans,Appalachian St.
|9
|733
|74
|0
|322
|0
|131
|1,129
|125.44
|Green,La.-Monroe
|10
|177
|710
|85
|275
|0
|72
|1,247
|124.70
|Smith,Troy
|10
|946
|92
|0
|12
|0
|168
|1,050
|105.00
|Ragas,Louisiana
|10
|872
|161
|0
|0
|0
|167
|1,033
|103.30
|Hart,Georgia St.
|10
|-10
|610
|152
|265
|0
|70
|1,017
|101.70
|Kennedy I,Ga. Southern
|10
|297
|167
|81
|449
|0
|77
|994
|99.40
|Fields,Ga. Southern
|9
|660
|234
|0
|0
|0
|149
|894
|99.33
|Mitchell,Louisiana
|10
|701
|280
|0
|0
|0
|109
|981
|98.10
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Hansen,Arkansas St.
|10
|442
|3,039
|303.9
|Evans,La.-Monroe
|10
|435
|3,024
|302.4
|Ellington,Georgia St.
|9
|364
|2,288
|254.2
|Thomas,Appalachian St.
|8
|225
|1,749
|218.6
|Orth,South Alabama
|9
|272
|1,867
|207.4
|Nunez,Louisiana
|10
|256
|1,738
|173.8
|Jones III,Texas St.
|8
|226
|1,386
|173.3
___
|G
|PAT A
|FG
|FGA
|Pts
|Avg
|Sumpter,Troy
|10
|38
|13
|18
|77
|7.7
|Smith,Troy
|10
|0
|0
|0
|72
|7.2
|Staton,Appalachian St.
|9
|43
|7
|9
|64
|7.1
|Bass,Ga. Southern
|10
|35
|12
|14
|71
|7.1
|Grupe,Arkansas St.
|8
|29
|10
|14
|56
|7.0
|Mitchell,Louisiana
|10
|0
|0
|0
|66
|6.6
|Werts,Ga. Southern
|10
|0
|0
|0
|66
|6.6
View Comments