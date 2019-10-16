https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/St-Louis-Washington-Runs-14539462.php St. Louis-Washington Runs Published 4:14 pm EDT, Wednesday, October 16, 2019 Most Popular 1 Praises Bass for restoring positive ‘tone’ in New Milford 2 Iconic downtown Houston office tower renamed TC Energy Center 3 Supreme Court lets US stop work on $8B SC nuclear fuel plant 4 New Milford welcomes Lynx scooters 5 Night of ‘Supernatural Possession’ at Norwalk’s Cafe Madrid 6 Education without Walls opens at new location 7 Florida jury spares life of man who killed law professor View Comments © 2019 Hearst Communications, Inc.