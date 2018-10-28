https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Southland-Individual-Leaders-13342981.php
Southland Individual Leaders
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Copeland,Incarnate Word
|8
|377
|2,510
|313.8
|Virgil,Southeastern La.
|9
|418
|2,656
|295.1
|Zappe,Houston Baptist
|8
|402
|2,330
|291.3
|Brock,Sam Houston St.
|6
|264
|1,716
|286.0
|Anthony,Abilene Christian
|8
|383
|2,269
|283.6
|Eppler,Northwestern St.
|6
|239
|1,659
|276.5
|Fourcade,Nicholls St.
|8
|308
|2,090
|261.3
|Blumrick,SFA
|7
|236
|1,442
|206.0
|Colbert, ,Lamar University
|8
|271
|1,613
|201.6
___
|G
|PAT A
|FG
|FGA
|Pts
|Avg
|Davis,Sam Houston St.
|8
|0
|0
|0
|68
|8.5
|Dickens,Incarnate Word
|8
|0
|0
|0
|60
|7.5
|Honshtein,Sam Houston St.
|8
|28
|11
|14
|60
|7.5
|Fonseca,Nicholls St.
|8
|26
|11
|19
|56
|7.0
|Tatum,Southeastern La.
|9
|29
|11
|15
|62
|6.9
|Blackman,Central Ark.
|8
|0
|0
|0
|54
|6.8
|Colbert, ,Lamar University
|8
|0
|0
|0
|54
|6.8
|McCrary I,Abilene Christian
|8
|0
|0
|0
|54
|6.8
|Cummins,Central Ark.
|8
|35
|7
|11
|53
|6.6
|Raborn,McNeese
|8
|20
|11
|15
|52
|6.5
|Hernandez,Abilene Christian
|8
|33
|6
|8
|51
|6.4
___
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Dickens,Incarnate Word
|8
|111
|768
|10
|96.0
|McCrary I,Abilene Christian
|8
|75
|691
|7
|86.4
|Jackson,Sam Houston St.
|8
|123
|633
|8
|79.1
|Blackman,Central Ark.
|8
|126
|607
|8
|75.9
|West,Northwestern St.
|8
|111
|547
|2
|68.4
|Taylor,Nicholls St.
|7
|61
|478
|4
|68.3
|James,Abilene Christian
|8
|125
|542
|4
|67.8
|Minniewea,Houston Baptist
|7
|64
|416
|4
|59.4
|Colbert, ,Lamar University
|8
|116
|474
|9
|59.3
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Eppler,Northwestern St.
|6
|209
|128
|4
|1,679
|14
|147.0
|Fourcade,Nicholls St.
|8
|224
|128
|6
|1,779
|12
|136.2
|Tabary,McNeese
|8
|169
|108
|6
|1,226
|9
|135.3
|Anthony,Abilene Christian
|8
|359
|239
|5
|2,287
|18
|133.8
|Copeland,Incarnate Word
|8
|316
|181
|11
|2,472
|17
|133.8
|Virgil,Southeastern La.
|9
|358
|218
|12
|2,679
|16
|131.8
|Blumrick,SFA
|7
|199
|122
|5
|1,465
|8
|131.4
|Zappe,Houston Baptist
|8
|314
|185
|10
|2,097
|21
|130.7
|Colbert, ,Lamar University
|8
|155
|81
|7
|1,139
|11
|128.4
|Brock,Sam Houston St.
|6
|214
|119
|7
|1,566
|10
|126.0
|Dare,Sam Houston St.
|6
|102
|64
|4
|669
|4
|122.9
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|Davis,Sam Houston St.
|8
|52
|569
|6.5
|Goree,SFA
|8
|50
|532
|6.3
|Ferguson,Northwestern St.
|8
|48
|852
|6.0
|Sterns,Houston Baptist
|8
|47
|488
|5.9
|Fink,Abilene Christian
|8
|44
|526
|5.5
|Simmons,SFA
|8
|43
|431
|5.4
|Wells,Central Ark.
|8
|43
|507
|5.4
|Shorts,Northwestern St.
|8
|41
|399
|5.1
|Stewart,Sam Houston St.
|8
|39
|666
|4.9
|Edwards,Incarnate Word
|8
|38
|537
|4.8
|Baptiste,Incarnate Word
|8
|37
|626
|4.6
|Watson,Northwestern St.
|8
|37
|482
|4.6
|Petit-Fre,Southeastern La.
|9
|40
|678
|4.4
|Cokley,Abilene Christian
|8
|34
|289
|4.3
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|Ferguson,Northwestern St.
|8
|48
|852
|106.5
|Stewart,Sam Houston St.
|8
|39
|666
|83.3
|Baptiste,Incarnate Word
|8
|37
|626
|78.3
|Petit-Fre,Southeastern La.
|9
|40
|678
|75.3
|Davis,Sam Houston St.
|8
|52
|569
|71.1
|Dillard,Central Ark.
|8
|25
|549
|68.6
|Edwards,Incarnate Word
|8
|38
|537
|67.1
|Goree,SFA
|8
|50
|532
|66.5
|Fink,Abilene Christian
|8
|44
|526
|65.8
|Williams,Incarnate Word
|8
|33
|509
|63.6
|Wells,Central Ark.
|8
|43
|507
|63.4
|Jeanpiere,Nicholls St.
|8
|23
|490
|61.3
|Sterns,Houston Baptist
|8
|47
|488
|61.0
|Watson,Northwestern St.
|8
|37
|482
|60.3
|Pace,SFA
|7
|27
|420
|60.0
___
|G
|InG
|Yds
|TD
|IPG
|Bourgeois,Northwestern St.
|8
|5
|69
|1
|.6
|Richardso,Abilene Christian
|7
|3
|0
|0
|.4
|Davis,Abilene Christian
|8
|3
|12
|0
|.4
|Jernigan,Lamar University
|8
|3
|72
|1
|.4
|Mitchell,Lamar University
|8
|3
|17
|0
|.4
|Jordan,Southeastern La.
|9
|3
|45
|0
|.3
|Bowling,Houston Baptist
|8
|2
|59
|1
|.3
|Burris,McNeese
|8
|2
|6
|0
|.3
|Burton,McNeese
|8
|2
|0
|0
|.3
|Curtis,Sam Houston St.
|8
|2
|42
|1
|.3
|Dickerson,Nicholls St.
|8
|2
|26
|1
|.3
|Dunn,McNeese
|8
|2
|18
|0
|.3
|Evans,Nicholls St.
|8
|2
|0
|0
|.3
|Harvell,Central Ark.
|8
|2
|0
|0
|.3
|Mosley,Central Ark.
|8
|2
|6
|0
|.3
|Otis,Incarnate Word
|8
|2
|37
|1
|.3
|Reed,Northwestern St.
|8
|2
|1
|0
|.3
|Stewart,Incarnate Word
|8
|2
|13
|0
|.3
|Thomas,Sam Houston St.
|8
|2
|-1
|0
|.3
|Wolfe,Houston Baptist
|8
|2
|29
|0
|.3
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Edwards,Incarnate Word
|8
|10
|70
|7.0
|Bourgeois,Northwestern St.
|8
|10
|36
|3.6
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Jones,McNeese
|8
|10
|287
|28.7
|Petit-Fre,Southeastern La.
|9
|12
|334
|27.8
|Dickens,Houston Baptist
|8
|19
|522
|27.5
|Ward,Northwestern St.
|8
|22
|555
|25.2
|Brito,Houston Baptist
|8
|17
|410
|24.1
|Edwards,Incarnate Word
|8
|11
|259
|23.5
|Ward,SFA
|7
|9
|208
|23.1
|Battle,Central Ark.
|8
|17
|364
|21.4
|Harris,Sam Houston St.
|8
|28
|580
|20.7
|Randle,Lamar University
|8
|11
|214
|19.5
___
|G
|Punts
|Avg
|Kjellsten,McNeese
|8
|54
|44.5
|Pastorell,Northwestern St.
|8
|49
|41.2
|Jones,Nicholls St.
|8
|30
|41.1
|Wall,Southeastern La.
|9
|46
|40.9
|Laryea,Abilene Christian
|8
|49
|40.9
|Lewallen,SFA
|8
|66
|40.6
|Slaydon,Lamar University
|8
|49
|39.7
|Wallace,Central Ark.
|8
|50
|38.3
|Balcomb,Incarnate Word
|8
|39
|38.0
___
|G
|FG
|FGA
|Pct
|PG
|Fonseca,Nicholls St.
|8
|11
|19
|.000
|1.38
|Honshtein,Sam Houston St.
|8
|11
|14
|.000
|1.38
|Raborn,McNeese
|8
|11
|15
|.000
|1.38
|Tatum,Southeastern La.
|9
|11
|15
|.000
|1.22
|Cummins,Central Ark.
|8
|7
|11
|.000
|.88
|Hernandez,Abilene Christian
|8
|6
|8
|.000
|.75
|Martinez,Lamar University
|8
|6
|8
|.000
|.75
|Ruiz,SFA
|8
|6
|8
|.000
|.75
|Fendrick,Northwestern St.
|8
|4
|10
|.000
|.50
|Seidel,Incarnate Word
|7
|3
|5
|.000
|.43
|Marshall,Incarnate Word
|8
|3
|6
|.000
|.38
___
|G
|RuYD
|ReYd
|Yds
|KRYd
|Yds
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Dickens,Houston Baptist
|8
|304
|215
|0
|522
|0
|108
|1,041
|130.13
|Petit-Fre,Southeastern La.
|9
|140
|678
|0
|334
|0
|61
|1,152
|128.00
|Edwards,Incarnate Word
|8
|3
|537
|70
|259
|0
|61
|869
|108.63
|Jackson,Sam Houston St.
|8
|633
|235
|0
|0
|0
|147
|868
|108.50
|McCrary I,Abilene Christian
|8
|691
|169
|0
|0
|0
|100
|860
|107.50
|Dickens,Incarnate Word
|8
|768
|88
|0
|0
|0
|121
|856
|107.00
|Ferguson,Northwestern St.
|8
|0
|852
|0
|0
|0
|48
|852
|106.50
