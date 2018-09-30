https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Southland-Individual-Leaders-13269739.php
Southland Individual Leaders
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Virgil,Southeastern La.
|5
|229
|1,554
|310.8
|Anthony,Abilene Christian
|5
|240
|1,494
|298.8
|Eppler,Northwestern St.
|4
|152
|1,122
|280.5
|Fourcade,Nicholls St.
|5
|200
|1,379
|275.8
|Zappe,Houston Baptist
|4
|182
|1,092
|273.0
|Smith,Central Ark.
|4
|135
|1,048
|262.0
|Copeland,Incarnate Word
|4
|163
|976
|244.0
|Colbert, ,Lamar University
|5
|203
|1,189
|237.8
|Tabary,McNeese
|5
|132
|853
|170.6
|Dickens,Incarnate Word
|4
|57
|587
|146.8
___
|G
|PAT A
|FG
|FGA
|Pts
|Avg
|Dickens,Incarnate Word
|4
|0
|0
|0
|42
|10.5
|Honshtein,Sam Houston St.
|4
|12
|7
|9
|33
|8.3
|Colbert, ,Lamar University
|5
|0
|0
|0
|36
|7.2
|McCrary I,Abilene Christian
|5
|0
|0
|0
|36
|7.2
|Fonseca,Nicholls St.
|5
|15
|7
|12
|34
|6.8
|Hernandez,Abilene Christian
|5
|20
|4
|6
|32
|6.4
|Blackman,Central Ark.
|4
|0
|0
|0
|24
|6.0
|Bulmer,Sam Houston St.
|3
|0
|0
|0
|18
|6.0
|Davis,Sam Houston St.
|4
|0
|0
|0
|24
|6.0
|Ferguson,Northwestern St.
|4
|0
|0
|0
|24
|6.0
|Raborn,McNeese
|5
|13
|6
|9
|30
|6.0
|Tatum,Southeastern La.
|5
|12
|6
|8
|30
|6.0
___
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Dickens,Incarnate Word
|4
|57
|587
|7
|146.8
|Blackman,Central Ark.
|4
|75
|337
|4
|84.3
|Minniewea,Houston Baptist
|4
|45
|322
|3
|80.5
|McCrary I,Abilene Christian
|5
|43
|374
|5
|74.8
|James,Abilene Christian
|5
|87
|373
|2
|74.6
|West,Northwestern St.
|4
|53
|291
|2
|72.8
|Colbert, ,Lamar University
|5
|84
|345
|6
|69.0
|Jackson,Sam Houston St.
|4
|56
|253
|2
|63.3
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Smith,Central Ark.
|4
|112
|77
|1
|1,009
|6
|160.3
|Eppler,Northwestern St.
|4
|135
|85
|0
|1,110
|11
|158.9
|Tabary,McNeese
|5
|115
|79
|2
|893
|7
|150.5
|Virgil,Southeastern La.
|5
|195
|122
|6
|1,526
|9
|137.4
|Zappe,Houston Baptist
|4
|142
|84
|4
|1,015
|9
|134.5
|Anthony,Abilene Christian
|5
|228
|147
|5
|1,469
|11
|130.1
|Fourcade,Nicholls St.
|5
|143
|78
|4
|1,134
|6
|129.4
|Colbert, ,Lamar University
|5
|119
|61
|7
|844
|9
|124.0
|Holgorsen,Northwestern St.
|3
|46
|29
|0
|278
|1
|121.0
|Dare,Sam Houston St.
|4
|95
|58
|4
|584
|3
|114.7
|Copeland,Incarnate Word
|4
|135
|63
|6
|918
|6
|109.6
|Blumrick,SFA
|3
|69
|43
|3
|414
|1
|108.8
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|Davis,Sam Houston St.
|4
|27
|263
|6.8
|Wells,Central Ark.
|4
|26
|269
|6.5
|Goree,SFA
|4
|25
|216
|6.3
|Fink,Abilene Christian
|5
|31
|421
|6.2
|Stewart,Sam Houston St.
|4
|23
|368
|5.8
|Ferguson,Northwestern St.
|4
|21
|462
|5.3
|Watson,Northwestern St.
|4
|20
|187
|5.0
|Shorts,Northwestern St.
|4
|19
|201
|4.8
|Cokley,Abilene Christian
|5
|23
|204
|4.6
|Petit-Fre,Southeastern La.
|5
|23
|422
|4.6
|Edwards,Incarnate Word
|4
|18
|281
|4.5
|Dixon,Nicholls St.
|5
|22
|312
|4.4
|Sexton,Houston Baptist
|4
|17
|159
|4.3
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|Ferguson,Northwestern St.
|4
|21
|462
|115.5
|Stewart,Sam Houston St.
|4
|23
|368
|92.0
|Petit-Fre,Southeastern La.
|5
|23
|422
|84.4
|Fink,Abilene Christian
|5
|31
|421
|84.2
|Edwards,Incarnate Word
|4
|18
|281
|70.3
|Mitchell,Southeastern La.
|4
|15
|280
|70.0
|Wells,Central Ark.
|4
|26
|269
|67.3
|Davis,Sam Houston St.
|4
|27
|263
|65.8
|Baptiste,Incarnate Word
|4
|15
|250
|62.5
|Dixon,Nicholls St.
|5
|22
|312
|62.4
|Myers,Central Ark.
|4
|10
|229
|57.3
|Dillard,Central Ark.
|4
|13
|227
|56.8
___
|G
|InG
|Yds
|TD
|IPG
|Bourgeois,Northwestern St.
|4
|3
|0
|0
|.8
|Jernigan,Lamar University
|5
|3
|72
|1
|.6
|Stewart,Incarnate Word
|4
|2
|13
|0
|.5
|Burris,McNeese
|5
|2
|6
|0
|.4
|Davis,Abilene Christian
|5
|2
|12
|0
|.4
|Dunn,McNeese
|5
|2
|18
|0
|.4
|Evans,Nicholls St.
|5
|2
|0
|0
|.4
|Jordan,Southeastern La.
|5
|2
|45
|0
|.4
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Orgeron,McNeese
|5
|7
|108
|15.4
|Jeanpiere,Nicholls St.
|5
|6
|48
|8.0
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Dickens,Houston Baptist
|4
|7
|269
|38.4
|Petit-Fre,Southeastern La.
|5
|9
|280
|31.1
|Jones,McNeese
|5
|7
|161
|23.0
|Mack,Abilene Christian
|5
|6
|131
|21.8
|Harris,Sam Houston St.
|4
|17
|368
|21.6
|Ward,Northwestern St.
|4
|11
|233
|21.2
|Battle,Central Ark.
|4
|10
|211
|21.1
|Randle,Lamar University
|5
|11
|214
|19.5
|Campbell,Incarnate Word
|4
|5
|85
|17.0
___
|G
|Punts
|Avg
|Chadwick,Houston Baptist
|4
|20
|46.8
|Wall,Southeastern La.
|5
|24
|44.0
|Kjellsten,McNeese
|5
|32
|42.1
|Laryea,Abilene Christian
|5
|29
|41.3
|Pastorell,Northwestern St.
|4
|24
|41.3
|McRobert,Sam Houston St.
|4
|19
|40.9
|Lewallen,SFA
|4
|33
|40.6
|Slaydon,Lamar University
|5
|32
|39.3
|Wallace,Central Ark.
|4
|26
|38.9
|Balcomb,Incarnate Word
|4
|21
|34.1
___
|G
|FG
|FGA
|Pct
|PG
|Honshtein,Sam Houston St.
|4
|7
|9
|.000
|1.75
|Fonseca,Nicholls St.
|5
|7
|12
|.000
|1.40
|Raborn,McNeese
|5
|6
|9
|.000
|1.20
|Tatum,Southeastern La.
|5
|6
|8
|.000
|1.20
|Ruiz,SFA
|4
|4
|5
|.000
|1.00
|Hernandez,Abilene Christian
|5
|4
|6
|.000
|.80
|Cummins,Central Ark.
|4
|3
|4
|.000
|.75
|Seidel,Incarnate Word
|3
|2
|2
|.000
|.67
|Martinez,Lamar University
|5
|3
|4
|.000
|.60
|Chadwick,Houston Baptist
|4
|2
|4
|.000
|.50
|Marshall,Incarnate Word
|4
|2
|3
|.000
|.50
___
|G
|RuYD
|ReYd
|Yds
|KRYd
|Yds
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Dickens,Incarnate Word
|4
|587
|70
|0
|0
|0
|64
|657
|164.25
|Petit-Fre,Southeastern La.
|5
|42
|422
|0
|280
|0
|35
|744
|148.80
|Ferguson,Northwestern St.
|4
|0
|462
|0
|0
|0
|21
|462
|115.50
|Dickens,Houston Baptist
|4
|47
|116
|0
|269
|0
|34
|432
|108.00
|Edwards,Incarnate Word
|4
|3
|281
|26
|110
|0
|28
|420
|105.00
|West,Northwestern St.
|4
|291
|94
|0
|14
|0
|66
|399
|99.75
|Minniewea,Houston Baptist
|4
|322
|73
|0
|0
|0
|54
|395
|98.75
