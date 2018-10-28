https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/SoCon-Individual-Leaders-13342975.php
SoCon Individual Leaders
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Hodges,Samford
|8
|446
|3,298
|412.3
|Adams,Western Caro.
|8
|333
|2,392
|299.0
|Udinski,VMI
|8
|491
|2,387
|298.4
|Tiano,Chattanooga
|8
|328
|2,312
|289.0
|Black,The Citadel
|7
|206
|1,194
|170.6
|Herink,ETSU
|8
|217
|1,315
|164.4
___
|G
|PAT A
|FG
|FGA
|Pts
|Avg
|Black,The Citadel
|7
|0
|0
|0
|60
|8.6
|Fineran,Samford
|8
|37
|10
|13
|67
|8.4
|Jerman,ETSU
|9
|24
|15
|18
|69
|7.7
|Price,Chattanooga
|8
|0
|0
|0
|60
|7.5
|Fisher,Mercer
|8
|35
|8
|11
|59
|7.4
|Holmes,ETSU
|9
|0
|0
|0
|66
|7.3
|Horton,Western Caro.
|8
|30
|9
|13
|56
|7.0
|Myers,VMI
|8
|0
|0
|0
|54
|6.8
|Stoddard,Wofford
|8
|0
|0
|0
|54
|6.8
___
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Stoddard,Wofford
|8
|114
|721
|9
|90.1
|Adams,Western Caro.
|8
|124
|678
|7
|84.8
|Mitchell,Mercer
|8
|123
|676
|6
|84.5
|Ward,The Citadel
|7
|142
|573
|3
|81.9
|McAfee,Wofford
|8
|69
|643
|6
|80.4
|Young,Western Caro.
|7
|101
|515
|1
|73.6
|Price,Chattanooga
|8
|154
|567
|9
|70.9
|Holmes,ETSU
|9
|152
|636
|10
|70.7
|Devezin,Mercer
|8
|83
|555
|6
|69.4
|Black,The Citadel
|7
|113
|471
|10
|67.3
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Adams,Western Caro.
|8
|209
|135
|4
|1,714
|16
|154.9
|Hodges,Samford
|8
|387
|276
|14
|3,076
|26
|153.0
|Riley,Mercer
|7
|126
|68
|2
|1,123
|10
|151.9
|Tiano,Chattanooga
|8
|272
|170
|4
|2,113
|14
|141.8
|Herink,ETSU
|8
|166
|102
|6
|1,218
|4
|123.8
|Udinski,VMI
|8
|433
|254
|13
|2,577
|18
|116.4
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|McKnight,Samford
|8
|70
|986
|8.8
|Thornton,VMI
|8
|65
|748
|8.1
|Nunnelly,Chattanooga
|8
|60
|953
|7.5
|Mullen,Western Caro.
|8
|46
|494
|5.8
|Shelling,Samford
|8
|43
|513
|5.4
|Irvin,Mercer
|8
|41
|672
|5.1
|Lara,VMI
|8
|40
|623
|5.0
|Martin,VMI
|6
|27
|223
|4.5
|Young,Chattanooga
|8
|36
|408
|4.5
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|McKnight,Samford
|8
|70
|986
|123.3
|Nunnelly,Chattanooga
|8
|60
|953
|119.1
|Thornton,VMI
|8
|65
|748
|93.5
|Irvin,Mercer
|8
|41
|672
|84.0
|Lara,VMI
|8
|40
|623
|77.9
|Shelling,Samford
|8
|43
|513
|64.1
|Mullen,Western Caro.
|8
|46
|494
|61.8
___
|G
|InG
|Yds
|TD
|IPG
|Orr,Chattanooga
|8
|4
|67
|0
|.5
|Robinson,ETSU
|9
|4
|66
|1
|.4
|Spann,The Citadel
|7
|3
|0
|0
|.4
|Dowdell,Chattanooga
|8
|3
|67
|0
|.4
|Loftis,VMI
|8
|3
|76
|0
|.4
|Dawkins,The Citadel
|7
|2
|47
|1
|.3
|Harris,Western Caro.
|7
|2
|18
|0
|.3
|Montgomer,Samford
|7
|2
|13
|0
|.3
|Rountree,Wofford
|7
|2
|30
|0
|.3
|Barton,Samford
|8
|2
|-2
|0
|.3
|Bohler,Mercer
|8
|2
|34
|0
|.3
|Gbesee,Wofford
|8
|2
|12
|0
|.3
|Murphy,Western Caro.
|8
|2
|58
|1
|.3
|Tillman,Western Caro.
|8
|2
|15
|0
|.3
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Patten,Western Caro.
|8
|11
|100
|9.1
|McKnight,Samford
|8
|18
|126
|7.0
|Botkin,The Citadel
|7
|9
|50
|5.6
|McAfee,Wofford
|8
|10
|25
|2.5
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Bell,Furman
|7
|17
|447
|26.3
|Dermott,VMI
|6
|17
|383
|22.5
|Bridy,VMI
|7
|10
|178
|17.8
|Mullen,Western Caro.
|8
|10
|177
|17.7
___
|G
|Punts
|Avg
|Shiel,Mercer
|8
|34
|43.8
|Campbell,The Citadel
|7
|29
|43.4
|Atkins,Furman
|7
|37
|43.1
|Berryman,Western Caro.
|7
|31
|40.9
|King,VMI
|7
|37
|40.7
|Watson,ETSU
|9
|44
|39.2
|Brewer,Chattanooga
|8
|32
|38.7
___
|G
|FG
|FGA
|Pct
|PG
|Jerman,ETSU
|9
|15
|18
|.000
|1.67
|Fineran,Samford
|8
|10
|13
|.000
|1.25
|Horton,Western Caro.
|8
|9
|13
|.000
|1.13
|Atkins,Furman
|7
|7
|9
|.000
|1.00
|Fisher,Mercer
|8
|8
|11
|.000
|1.00
|Godek,The Citadel
|7
|7
|8
|.000
|1.00
|Ulmo,Chattanooga
|8
|8
|12
|.000
|1.00
|Carter,Wofford
|8
|3
|6
|.000
|.38
___
|G
|RuYD
|ReYd
|Yds
|KRYd
|Yds
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|McKnight,Samford
|8
|0
|986
|126
|0
|0
|88
|1,112
|139.00
|Holmes,ETSU
|9
|636
|189
|0
|262
|0
|187
|1,087
|120.78
|Nunnelly,Chattanooga
|8
|0
|953
|0
|0
|0
|61
|953
|119.13
|Young,Western Caro.
|7
|515
|277
|0
|0
|0
|127
|792
|113.14
|Price,Chattanooga
|8
|567
|253
|0
|0
|0
|184
|820
|102.50
|Mitchell,Mercer
|8
|676
|126
|0
|-2
|0
|136
|800
|100.00
|Saylors,ETSU
|8
|425
|179
|0
|149
|0
|83
|753
|94.13
|Thornton,VMI
|8
|0
|748
|0
|0
|0
|65
|748
|93.50
|McAfee,Wofford
|8
|643
|16
|25
|61
|0
|85
|745
|93.13
