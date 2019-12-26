Scottish Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Celtic
|18
|16
|1
|1
|52
|10
|49
|Rangers
|17
|14
|2
|1
|50
|10
|44
|Motherwell
|19
|11
|1
|7
|30
|24
|34
|Aberdeen
|19
|9
|5
|5
|27
|24
|32
|Hibernian FC
|20
|6
|7
|7
|29
|34
|25
|Kilmarnock
|19
|6
|5
|8
|17
|22
|23
|Livingston FC
|19
|5
|7
|7
|27
|27
|22
|Ross County
|18
|5
|5
|8
|20
|39
|20
|St Mirren FC
|19
|4
|4
|11
|15
|27
|16
|St. Johnstone
|17
|3
|7
|7
|14
|33
|16
|Hamilton Academical
|19
|3
|6
|10
|18
|32
|15
|Hearts
|20
|2
|6
|12
|17
|34
|12
___
Hearts 0, Celtic 2
Hibernian FC 0, Rangers 3
Celtic 2, Aberdeen 1
Hamilton Academical 2, Hearts 1
Kilmarnock 0, Motherwell 1
Livingston FC 4, Ross County 0
St. Johnstone 0, St Mirren FC 0
Hearts 0, Hibernian FC 2
Aberdeen (Scotland) vs. Livingston FC (Scotland), 1500 GMT
Hamilton Academical (Scotland) vs. St. Johnstone (Scotland), 1500 GMT
Rangers (Scotland) vs. Kilmarnock (Scotland), 1500 GMT
Ross County (Scotland) vs. Motherwell (Scotland), 1500 GMT
St Mirren FC (Scotland) vs. Celtic (Scotland), 1500 GMT
Celtic (Scotland) vs. Rangers (Scotland), 1230 GMT
Hearts (Scotland) vs. Aberdeen (Scotland), 1400 GMT
Livingston FC (Scotland) vs. Hibernian FC (Scotland), 1500 GMT
Motherwell (Scotland) vs. Hamilton Academical (Scotland), 1500 GMT
St. Johnstone (Scotland) vs. Ross County (Scotland), 1500 GMT
St Mirren FC (Scotland) vs. Kilmarnock (Scotland), 1500 GMT