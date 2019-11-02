Scottish Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Celtic
|11
|9
|1
|1
|34
|7
|28
|Rangers
|11
|9
|1
|1
|33
|7
|28
|Motherwell
|12
|7
|1
|4
|20
|17
|22
|Aberdeen
|12
|6
|3
|3
|17
|14
|21
|Kilmarnock
|12
|5
|2
|5
|10
|13
|17
|Ross County
|12
|3
|5
|4
|14
|25
|14
|Livingston FC
|12
|3
|4
|5
|16
|17
|13
|Hamilton Academical
|12
|2
|4
|6
|12
|22
|10
|St. Johnstone
|11
|2
|4
|5
|11
|24
|10
|Hibernian FC
|11
|1
|6
|4
|12
|22
|9
|Hearts
|11
|1
|5
|5
|10
|15
|8
|St Mirren FC
|11
|2
|2
|7
|5
|11
|8
___
Hibernian FC 2, Ross County 2
Kilmarnock 1, St Mirren FC 0
Livingston FC 0, Hearts 0
St. Johnstone 3, Hamilton Academical 2
Aberdeen 0, Celtic 4
Rangers 2, Motherwell 1
Celtic 2, St Mirren FC 0
Hamilton Academical 0, Aberdeen 1
Hibernian FC 2, Livingston FC 2
Motherwell 2, Kilmarnock 1
Ross County 0, Rangers 4
St. Johnstone 1, Hearts 0
Aberdeen 3, Kilmarnock 0
Hamilton Academical 2, Ross County 2
Motherwell 2, Livingston FC 1
Rangers vs. St. Johnstone ppd.
Hearts (Scotland) vs. St Mirren FC (Scotland), 1500 GMT
Kilmarnock (Scotland) vs. Hamilton Academical (Scotland), 1500 GMT
Ross County (Scotland) vs. Aberdeen (Scotland), 1500 GMT
St. Johnstone (Scotland) vs. Hibernian FC (Scotland), 1500 GMT
Celtic (Scotland) vs. Motherwell (Scotland), 1500 GMT
Livingston FC (Scotland) vs. Rangers (Scotland), 1500 GMT