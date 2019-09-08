San Francisco-L.A. Dodgers Runs

Dodgers fourth. Corey Seager grounds out to shallow infield, Dereck Rodriguez to Brandon Belt. A.J. Pollock grounds out to shortstop, Brandon Crawford to Brandon Belt. Cody Bellinger walks. Matt Beaty homers to right field. Cody Bellinger scores. Chris Taylor lines out to shallow center field to Mauricio Dubon.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 2, Giants 0.

Dodgers fifth. Gavin Lux called out on strikes. Russell Martin singles to center field. Kenta Maeda out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Brandon Belt to Mauricio Dubon. Russell Martin to second. Joc Pederson reaches on error. Russell Martin to third. Fielding error by Mauricio Dubon. Corey Seager homers to center field. Joc Pederson scores. Russell Martin scores. A.J. Pollock walks. Cody Bellinger flies out to center field to Kevin Pillar.

3 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Dodgers 5, Giants 0.