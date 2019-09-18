San Francisco-Boston Runs

Giants first. Mike Yastrzemski strikes out swinging. Brandon Belt homers to left field. Evan Longoria strikes out on a foul tip. Stephen Vogt grounds out to second base, Xander Bogaerts to Mitch Moreland.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 1, Red sox 0.

Red sox second. J.D. Martinez strikes out on a foul tip. Brock Holt walks. Mitch Moreland walks. Christian Vazquez walks. Mitch Moreland to second. Brock Holt to third. Jackie Bradley Jr. singles to left field. Christian Vazquez to second. Mitch Moreland to third. Brock Holt scores. Marco Hernandez reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Jackie Bradley Jr. to second. Christian Vazquez to third. Mitch Moreland out at home. Andrew Benintendi lines out to deep left field to Mike Yastrzemski.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Giants 1, Red sox 1.

Giants third. Mike Yastrzemski walks. Brandon Belt called out on strikes. Evan Longoria walks. Stephen Vogt doubles to deep right field. Evan Longoria to third. Mike Yastrzemski scores. Kevin Pillar grounds out to shortstop, Xander Bogaerts to Mitch Moreland. Evan Longoria scores. Brandon Crawford singles to center field. Stephen Vogt scores. Chris Shaw grounds out to second base, Marco Hernandez to Mitch Moreland.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 4, Red sox 1.

Giants fourth. Austin Slater lines out to right center field to Brock Holt. Mauricio Dubon pops out to shallow center field to Marco Hernandez. Mike Yastrzemski homers to center field. Brandon Belt walks. Evan Longoria singles to left field. Brandon Belt to second. Stephen Vogt strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Giants 5, Red sox 1.

Red sox fifth. Jackie Bradley Jr. homers to right field. Marco Hernandez grounds out to shallow infield, Logan Webb to Brandon Belt. Andrew Benintendi lines out to first base to Brandon Belt. Xander Bogaerts walks. Rafael Devers reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Xander Bogaerts out at second.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 5, Red sox 2.

Red sox sixth. Sam Travis pinch-hitting for J.D. Martinez. Sam Travis triples to deep right field. Brock Holt strikes out swinging. Mitch Moreland doubles to deep left field. Gorkys Hernandez scores. Christian Vazquez doubles to deep right field. Mitch Moreland scores. Jackie Bradley Jr. strikes out swinging. Christian Vazquez steals third. Marco Hernandez singles to center field. Andrew Benintendi lines out to deep left center field to Mike Yastrzemski.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 5, Red sox 5.

Giants thirteenth. Kevin Pillar singles to right field. Brandon Crawford doubles to deep left field, tagged out at third, Andrew Benintendi to Xander Bogaerts to Sandy Leon to Rafael Devers. Kevin Pillar scores. Donovan Solano singles to left field. Austin Slater strikes out swinging. Mauricio Dubon flies out to deep right center field to Brock Holt.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 6, Red sox 5.

Red sox thirteenth. Jackie Bradley Jr. strikes out swinging. Marco Hernandez singles to left field. Andrew Benintendi walks. Marco Hernandez to second. Xander Bogaerts singles to right field. Andrew Benintendi to second. Marco Hernandez to third. Rafael Devers strikes out swinging. Juan Centeno pinch-hitting for Gorkys Hernandez. Juan Centeno walks. Xander Bogaerts to second. Andrew Benintendi to third. Marco Hernandez scores. Brock Holt grounds out to third base, Evan Longoria to Brandon Belt.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Giants 6, Red sox 6.

Giants fifteenth. Brandon Crawford strikes out swinging. Donovan Solano doubles to right field. Alex Dickerson pinch-hitting for Austin Slater. Alex Dickerson out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Jackie Bradley Jr.. Donovan Solano scores. Mauricio Dubon reaches on error. Throwing error by Xander Bogaerts. Mike Yastrzemski pops out to shortstop to Rafael Devers.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Giants 7, Red sox 6.