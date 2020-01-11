FG FT Reb
SYRACUSE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Hughes 45 7-20 0-0 0-9 2 0 18
Boeheim 43 5-17 1-2 0-1 0 0 14
Dolezaj 41 1-4 5-7 6-11 5 4 7
Girard 40 5-14 4-4 0-6 3 4 19
Sidibe 27 2-6 0-0 5-9 0 5 4
Guerrier 18 0-0 1-2 0-2 0 4 1
Washington 8 0-0 0-0 0-1 1 0 0
Edwards 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 225 20-61 11-15 11-39 11 17 63

Percentages: FG .328, FT .733.

3-Point Goals: 12-30, .400 (Girard 5-11, Hughes 4-9, Boeheim 3-10).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Dolezaj 2).

Turnovers: 12 (Hughes 6, Girard 3, Dolezaj, Guerrier, Sidibe).

Steals: 7 (Dolezaj 2, Girard 2, Hughes 2, Sidibe).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
VIRGINIA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Clark 45 4-14 2-2 0-6 9 3 13
Huff 41 7-12 2-7 8-10 0 4 16
Key 39 3-11 0-0 2-11 1 3 7
Diakite 37 5-13 2-2 2-8 0 4 13
Woldetensae 26 2-9 0-0 2-3 0 1 6
Stattmann 24 0-4 0-0 0-4 4 0 0
Morsell 9 0-3 0-0 0-1 1 2 0
Caffaro 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
McKoy 2 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Totals 225 21-67 6-11 14-44 15 18 55

Percentages: FG .313, FT .545.

3-Point Goals: 7-31, .226 (Clark 3-9, Woldetensae 2-9, Diakite 1-3, Key 1-5, Morsell 0-1, Stattmann 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Huff 2, Diakite).

Turnovers: 15 (Clark 4, Huff 4, Stattmann 4, Diakite 2, Key).

Steals: 6 (Key 4, Clark, Woldetensae).

Technical Fouls: None.

Syracuse 24 19 20 63
Virginia 20 23 12 55

A_14,133 (14,593).