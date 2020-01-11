https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/SYRACUSE-63-NO-18-VIRGINIA-55-OT-14968187.php
SYRACUSE 63, NO. 18 VIRGINIA 55, OT
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SYRACUSE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hughes
|45
|7-20
|0-0
|0-9
|2
|0
|18
|Boeheim
|43
|5-17
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|14
|Dolezaj
|41
|1-4
|5-7
|6-11
|5
|4
|7
|Girard
|40
|5-14
|4-4
|0-6
|3
|4
|19
|Sidibe
|27
|2-6
|0-0
|5-9
|0
|5
|4
|Guerrier
|18
|0-0
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|4
|1
|Washington
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Edwards
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|225
|20-61
|11-15
|11-39
|11
|17
|63
Percentages: FG .328, FT .733.
3-Point Goals: 12-30, .400 (Girard 5-11, Hughes 4-9, Boeheim 3-10).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Dolezaj 2).
Turnovers: 12 (Hughes 6, Girard 3, Dolezaj, Guerrier, Sidibe).
Steals: 7 (Dolezaj 2, Girard 2, Hughes 2, Sidibe).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VIRGINIA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Clark
|45
|4-14
|2-2
|0-6
|9
|3
|13
|Huff
|41
|7-12
|2-7
|8-10
|0
|4
|16
|Key
|39
|3-11
|0-0
|2-11
|1
|3
|7
|Diakite
|37
|5-13
|2-2
|2-8
|0
|4
|13
|Woldetensae
|26
|2-9
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|1
|6
|Stattmann
|24
|0-4
|0-0
|0-4
|4
|0
|0
|Morsell
|9
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|0
|Caffaro
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|McKoy
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|225
|21-67
|6-11
|14-44
|15
|18
|55
Percentages: FG .313, FT .545.
3-Point Goals: 7-31, .226 (Clark 3-9, Woldetensae 2-9, Diakite 1-3, Key 1-5, Morsell 0-1, Stattmann 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Huff 2, Diakite).
Turnovers: 15 (Clark 4, Huff 4, Stattmann 4, Diakite 2, Key).
Steals: 6 (Key 4, Clark, Woldetensae).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Syracuse
|24
|19
|20
|—
|63
|Virginia
|20
|23
|12
|—
|55
A_14,133 (14,593).
