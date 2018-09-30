G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Morton,Prairie View 6 267 1,913 318.8
Johnson,Alcorn 5 146 1,152 230.4
Cuiellett,Texas Southern 3 140 669 223.0
Glass,Alabama A&M 5 180 985 197.0
Lampley,Southern U. 5 177 925 185.0

___

Scoring
G PAT A FG FGA Pts Avg
Hartzog,Texas Southern 3 0 0 0 24 8.0
Gillan,Ark.-Pine Bluff 5 11 9 11 37 7.4
McCulloug,Alcorn 5 23 5 5 35 7.0
Elder,Prairie View 5 16 6 9 31 6.2
Johnson,Alcorn 5 0 0 0 30 6.0
Wilkes,Ark.-Pine Bluff 4 0 0 0 24 6.0

___

Leading Rushers
G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
Tucker,Prairie View 6 95 795 4 132.5
Porter,Ark.-Pine Bluff 5 95 471 3 94.2
Simmons,Alcorn 5 63 412 3 82.4
Morton,Prairie View 6 76 486 5 81.0
Johnson,Alcorn 5 44 354 5 70.8
Johnson,Jackson St. 3 32 201 2 67.0
Benn,Southern U. 5 78 310 1 62.0

___

Leading Passers
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts
Johnson,Alcorn 5 102 70 5 798 5 140.7
Morton,Prairie View 6 191 98 2 1,427 13 134.4
Glass,Alabama A&M 5 156 88 3 965 7 119.3
Lampley,Southern U. 5 117 64 5 664 7 113.6
Cuiellett,Texas Southern 3 113 57 4 686 5 109.0

___

Receptions Per Game
G Ct ReYd Ct Pg
Hartzog,Texas Southern 3 18 315 6.0
McIntosh,Mississippi Val. 3 14 203 4.7
Jenkins J,Alabama A&M 5 23 273 4.6
Wilkes,Ark.-Pine Bluff 4 18 500 4.5

___

Receiving Yards Per Game
G Ct ReYd RecYD
Wilkes,Ark.-Pine Bluff 4 18 500 125.0
Hartzog,Texas Southern 3 18 315 105.0
McIntosh,Mississippi Val. 3 14 203 67.7
Dickson,Texas Southern 4 16 264 66.0
Anderson,Alcorn 5 14 284 56.8

___

Interceptions Per Game
G InG Yds TD IPG
Harris,Prairie View 5 2 51 1 .4
Morrison,Alcorn 5 2 59 0 .4
Bailey,Mississippi Val. 3 1 0 0 .3
Cargo,Grambling 3 1 15 0 .3
Carter,Grambling 3 1 17 0 .3
Hampton,Jackson St. 3 1 3 0 .3
Parker,Prairie View 6 2 31 0 .3
Rogers,Jackson St. 3 1 0 0 .3
Shaw,Jackson St. 3 1 0 0 .3
Toney,Mississippi Val. 3 1 0 0 .3

___

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Chambers,Mississippi Val. 3 4 112 28.0
Route,Grambling 4 8 120 15.0
Parker,Prairie View 6 11 71 6.5
Forman,Alcorn 5 6 30 5.0

___

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Chambers,Mississippi Val. 3 6 184 30.7
Gray,Alabama St. 4 14 332 23.7
Chaney,Southern U. 5 7 163 23.3
Route,Grambling 4 10 223 22.3
Peterson,Ark.-Pine Bluff 4 11 243 22.1
Jenkins J,Alabama A&M 5 10 210 21.0
Washingto,Southern U. 5 7 145 20.7
Kennedy,Jackson St. 3 4 68 17.0

___

Punting
G Punts Avg
Craven,Alabama St. 4 28 43.4
Gillan,Ark.-Pine Bluff 5 35 43.3
McCulloug,Alcorn 5 25 41.7
Jacquemin,Jackson St. 3 22 40.5
Urban,Grambling 4 15 40.4
Cuevas,Texas Southern 4 16 40.0
Corey,Alabama A&M 5 27 39.9
Barajas,Southern U. 5 25 39.4
Read,Mississippi Val. 3 28 39.1
Darbone,Prairie View 6 22 36.5

___

Field Goals
G FG FGA Pct PG
Gillan,Ark.-Pine Bluff 5 9 11 .000 1.80
Jacquemin,Jackson St. 3 5 6 .000 1.67
Elder,Prairie View 5 6 9 .000 1.20
Hanson,Alabama St. 4 4 7 .000 1.00
McCulloug,Alcorn 5 5 5 .000 1.00
Corey,Alabama A&M 5 3 3 .000 .60
Cuevas,Texas Southern 4 2 3 .000 .50

___

All-Purpose Runners
G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg
Tucker,Prairie View 6 795 138 0 42 0 112 975 162.50
Chambers,Mississippi Val. 3 11 125 112 184 0 21 432 144.00
Gray,Alabama St. 4 212 26 0 332 0 65 570 142.50
Wilkes,Ark.-Pine Bluff 4 0 500 0 28 0 20 528 132.00
Hartzog,Texas Southern 3 37 315 0 0 0 19 352 117.33
Jenkins J,Alabama A&M 5 18 273 25 210 0 42 526 105.20
Porter,Ark.-Pine Bluff 5 471 31 0 0 0 100 502 100.40