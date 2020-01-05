STONY BROOK 73, MAINE 52
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|STONY BROOK
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Foreman
|34
|7-17
|2-2
|0-2
|2
|0
|22
|Latimer
|30
|5-8
|0-0
|1-2
|3
|2
|14
|Olaniyi
|29
|4-11
|3-4
|1-4
|4
|3
|11
|Garcia
|25
|2-7
|0-0
|3-5
|2
|3
|4
|Gueye
|25
|2-7
|2-2
|0-7
|0
|2
|6
|Otchere
|20
|4-4
|3-4
|4-9
|0
|3
|11
|McKenzie
|15
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|1
|0
|Pierre Philippe
|10
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|0
|Ochefu
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|2
|Stephenson-Moore
|3
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Alleyne
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Christie
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-59
|10-12
|9-33
|14
|17
|73
Percentages: FG .441, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (Foreman 6-12, Latimer 4-6, Stephenson-Moore 1-1, McKenzie 0-1, Pierre Philippe 0-1, Gueye 0-2, Garcia 0-4, Olaniyi 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Gueye 2, Otchere).
Turnovers: 16 (Gueye 3, Otchere 3, Foreman 2, Garcia 2, Olaniyi 2, Alleyne, Latimer, McKenzie, Pierre Philippe).
Steals: 15 (Latimer 4, Garcia 3, Olaniyi 3, Pierre Philippe 2, Foreman, Gueye, Ochefu).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MAINE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Prijovic
|38
|7-15
|1-2
|3-4
|0
|1
|17
|Fleming
|28
|2-8
|2-2
|0-5
|2
|2
|7
|El Darwich
|27
|1-6
|2-2
|0-5
|5
|1
|4
|Antoms
|20
|3-4
|2-4
|3-7
|2
|3
|8
|Wright-McLeish
|16
|1-5
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|2
|Stumer
|15
|1-2
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|1
|5
|Iluyomade
|14
|1-5
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|3
|2
|Larsson
|14
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Yagodin
|11
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|2
|Okoh
|10
|1-4
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|2
|Ingo
|7
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|3
|Totals
|200
|19-54
|9-12
|10-31
|13
|15
|52
Percentages: FG .352, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Prijovic 2-10, Ingo 1-1, Stumer 1-2, Fleming 1-4, El Darwich 0-1, Okoh 0-1, Larsson 0-2, Wright-McLeish 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Ingo, Prijovic).
Turnovers: 21 (El Darwich 6, Antoms 3, Larsson 3, Fleming 2, Iluyomade 2, Prijovic 2, Yagodin 2, Stumer).
Steals: 5 (El Darwich 2, Larsson, Okoh, Prijovic).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Stony Brook
|35
|38
|—
|73
|Maine
|24
|28
|—
|52
A_798 (5,800).