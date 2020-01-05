FG FT Reb
STETSON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Jones 34 2-5 1-2 0-5 0 2 5
Perry 29 6-11 1-3 1-4 0 4 16
Aninye 27 1-5 0-0 2-4 2 2 2
Rawley 27 3-4 0-1 0-2 3 1 6
Panzo 25 0-4 3-4 0-2 1 2 3
Kabimba 24 3-3 2-5 1-2 1 1 8
Diawara 20 5-7 5-6 2-9 0 4 15
Crutchfield 7 1-2 0-0 0-1 0 1 2
Foucart 7 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 21-42 12-21 6-29 7 17 57

Percentages: FG .500, FT .571.

3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Perry 3-5, Aninye 0-1, Crutchfield 0-1, Foucart 0-1, Jones 0-1, Rawley 0-1, Panzo 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Kabimba 2, Aninye, Panzo).

Turnovers: 20 (Diawara 5, Aninye 4, Crutchfield 2, Jones 2, Panzo 2, Perry 2, Foucart, Kabimba, Rawley).

Steals: 4 (Diawara 3, Perry).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
KENNESAW ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Obineke 39 7-16 1-3 2-5 1 5 19
J.Lewis 37 8-23 2-2 1-3 3 2 21
Lockley 27 2-5 0-0 2-3 0 3 4
Kuerban 25 0-3 0-0 0-2 1 1 0
Agostini 21 1-3 1-3 0-3 0 2 3
Washington 20 2-3 1-4 2-3 0 2 6
Burden 16 0-3 1-2 0-1 2 1 1
Romich 15 0-0 0-0 0-1 1 2 0
Totals 200 20-56 6-14 7-21 8 18 54

Percentages: FG .357, FT .429.

3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Obineke 4-7, J.Lewis 3-9, Washington 1-1, Burden 0-1, Kuerban 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Washington 2, Lockley).

Turnovers: 10 (Washington 3, J.Lewis 2, Lockley 2, Burden, Kuerban, Romich).

Steals: 5 (Washington 2, Burden, Lockley, Romich).

Technical Fouls: None.

Stetson 25 32 57
Kennesaw St. 21 33 54

A_1,086 (4,600).