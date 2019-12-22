FG FT Reb
STEPHEN F. AUSTIN Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Kensmil 33 8-13 5-6 4-11 0 2 21
C.Johnson 30 8-15 2-3 1-7 1 1 18
Walker 26 2-4 1-2 0-0 0 2 7
Harris 22 2-5 5-6 0-6 3 4 9
Bain 19 5-8 0-0 3-6 2 3 12
Daniels 19 2-4 0-2 0-0 3 4 4
Comeaux 17 1-2 2-2 1-2 1 4 4
Kachelries 16 1-2 0-0 1-1 5 2 3
Ware 12 1-2 0-0 0-3 2 4 3
Hart 6 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 3 0
Totals 200 30-56 15-21 10-36 17 29 81

Percentages: FG .536, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Bain 2-2, Walker 2-4, Kachelries 1-2, Ware 1-2, C.Johnson 0-1, Comeaux 0-1, Harris 0-1, Hart 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 17 (Harris 4, Comeaux 3, Kensmil 3, C.Johnson 2, Ware 2, Bain, Hart, Kachelries).

Steals: 4 (Daniels 3, C.Johnson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
MCNEESE ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Kuxhausen 36 2-5 5-5 0-1 1 1 11
R.Brown 34 10-18 2-9 5-13 2 3 25
Lawson 28 5-13 1-4 0-0 2 4 12
T.Johnson 24 2-6 3-4 0-2 1 3 9
Washington 23 1-2 9-12 0-3 5 2 11
Moore 21 1-1 1-2 2-3 1 4 3
Kennedy 19 1-2 0-0 0-3 1 1 2
Baker 15 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Orlina 5 0-2 0-0 1-1 0 1 0
Totals 200 22-49 21-36 8-27 13 19 73

Percentages: FG .449, FT .583.

3-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (R.Brown 3-3, Kuxhausen 2-5, T.Johnson 2-5, Lawson 1-4, Orlina 0-1, Washington 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Kennedy 4, R.Brown).

Turnovers: 16 (Lawson 7, Washington 4, Kennedy 2, R.Brown 2, Orlina).

Steals: 8 (Kuxhausen 3, R.Brown 2, T.Johnson 2, Moore).

Technical Fouls: None.

Stephen F. Austin 47 34 81
McNeese St. 39 34 73

.