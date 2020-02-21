https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/STANFORD-72-WASHINGTON-64-15072792.php
STANFORD 72, WASHINGTON 64
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|STANFORD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jones
|23
|4-8
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|12
|da Silva
|29
|6-11
|4-4
|1-9
|0
|4
|16
|Davis
|34
|3-7
|2-4
|0-5
|3
|1
|9
|Terry
|33
|5-8
|2-2
|0-3
|4
|2
|14
|Wills
|28
|2-8
|2-4
|0-3
|2
|0
|6
|Delaire
|18
|3-8
|2-2
|2-6
|0
|2
|8
|Kisunas
|16
|2-3
|1-3
|1-4
|1
|3
|5
|White
|13
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|3
|2
|Keefe
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-55
|13-19
|4-32
|11
|16
|72
Percentages: FG .473, FT .684.
3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Jones 4-8, Terry 2-3, Davis 1-4, Delaire 0-1, da Silva 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (da Silva 2, Terry, Wills).
Turnovers: 10 (Terry 3, Davis 2, Keefe 2, da Silva 2, Jones).
Steals: 4 (da Silva 2, Davis, Terry).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WASHINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Carter
|32
|4-10
|1-4
|1-9
|2
|2
|10
|Stewart
|33
|4-10
|6-6
|0-5
|3
|1
|14
|Timmins
|17
|2-5
|0-0
|2-6
|2
|1
|4
|Bey
|36
|4-11
|1-1
|0-8
|1
|1
|9
|Tsohonis
|35
|4-9
|3-3
|3-3
|2
|5
|11
|Battle
|22
|2-9
|5-7
|1-3
|0
|0
|10
|McDaniels
|16
|2-7
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|5
|6
|Penn-Johnson
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-62
|16-21
|7-36
|10
|17
|64
Percentages: FG .355, FT .762.
3-Point Goals: 4-24, .167 (McDaniels 2-4, Carter 1-2, Battle 1-8, Timmins 0-1, Stewart 0-2, Tsohonis 0-2, Bey 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Stewart 4, Carter 2, Bey, Penn-Johnson).
Turnovers: 11 (Stewart 5, McDaniels 2, Tsohonis 2, Carter, Timmins).
Steals: 5 (Battle 2, Carter, Timmins, Tsohonis).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Stanford
|35
|37
|—
|72
|Washington
|37
|27
|—
|64
.
