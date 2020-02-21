Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
STANFORD Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Jones 23 4-8 0-0 0-1 0 1 12
da Silva 29 6-11 4-4 1-9 0 4 16
Davis 34 3-7 2-4 0-5 3 1 9
Terry 33 5-8 2-2 0-3 4 2 14
Wills 28 2-8 2-4 0-3 2 0 6
Delaire 18 3-8 2-2 2-6 0 2 8
Kisunas 16 2-3 1-3 1-4 1 3 5
White 13 1-2 0-0 0-0 1 3 2
Keefe 4 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 26-55 13-19 4-32 11 16 72

Percentages: FG .473, FT .684.

3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Jones 4-8, Terry 2-3, Davis 1-4, Delaire 0-1, da Silva 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (da Silva 2, Terry, Wills).

Turnovers: 10 (Terry 3, Davis 2, Keefe 2, da Silva 2, Jones).

Steals: 4 (da Silva 2, Davis, Terry).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
WASHINGTON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Carter 32 4-10 1-4 1-9 2 2 10
Stewart 33 4-10 6-6 0-5 3 1 14
Timmins 17 2-5 0-0 2-6 2 1 4
Bey 36 4-11 1-1 0-8 1 1 9
Tsohonis 35 4-9 3-3 3-3 2 5 11
Battle 22 2-9 5-7 1-3 0 0 10
McDaniels 16 2-7 0-0 0-1 0 5 6
Penn-Johnson 8 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 2 0
Totals 200 22-62 16-21 7-36 10 17 64

Percentages: FG .355, FT .762.

3-Point Goals: 4-24, .167 (McDaniels 2-4, Carter 1-2, Battle 1-8, Timmins 0-1, Stewart 0-2, Tsohonis 0-2, Bey 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Stewart 4, Carter 2, Bey, Penn-Johnson).

Turnovers: 11 (Stewart 5, McDaniels 2, Tsohonis 2, Carter, Timmins).

Steals: 5 (Battle 2, Carter, Timmins, Tsohonis).

Technical Fouls: None.

Stanford 35 37 72
Washington 37 27 64

.