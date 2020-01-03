https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/STANFORD-68-CALIFORNIA-52-14946674.php
STANFORD 68, CALIFORNIA 52
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CALIFORNIA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bradley
|36
|5-16
|2-2
|1-8
|0
|0
|13
|Anticevich
|33
|6-11
|2-2
|2-10
|1
|1
|16
|South
|33
|1-8
|4-5
|2-2
|0
|0
|7
|Brown
|24
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|4
|0
|Thiemann
|19
|1-2
|0-0
|1-6
|0
|3
|2
|Kelly
|18
|1-6
|0-0
|3-3
|0
|2
|2
|Austin
|14
|1-3
|1-1
|0-0
|1
|1
|3
|Harris-Dyson
|9
|1-4
|2-3
|0-0
|0
|0
|4
|Kuany
|6
|1-3
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Thorpe
|4
|0-0
|2-3
|2-2
|0
|1
|2
|Klonaras
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Gordon
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Orender
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|17-56
|14-17
|11-35
|4
|12
|52
Percentages: FG .304, FT .824.
3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Anticevich 2-3, South 1-4, Bradley 1-5, Brown 0-1, Kuany 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Kelly, Thorpe).
Turnovers: 18 (Kelly 6, Thiemann 6, Anticevich 3, Brown, Harris-Dyson, South).
Steals: 3 (Anticevich, Austin, South).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|STANFORD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Davis
|35
|7-15
|3-3
|0-6
|5
|4
|20
|da Silva
|32
|3-7
|2-4
|1-3
|1
|1
|8
|Jones
|30
|1-3
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|3
|3
|Terry
|30
|4-7
|3-3
|0-5
|3
|1
|14
|Wills
|24
|5-10
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|0
|10
|Delaire
|17
|3-7
|1-2
|1-1
|2
|1
|8
|Kisunas
|12
|0-0
|0-2
|0-3
|1
|1
|0
|White
|12
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|3
|Keefe
|5
|1-2
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|2
|2
|Beskind
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|D.Begovich
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Fitzmorris
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Herenton
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-54
|9-14
|4-28
|14
|13
|68
Percentages: FG .463, FT .643.
3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Terry 3-5, Davis 3-6, White 1-2, Jones 1-3, Delaire 1-4, da Silva 0-1, Wills 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (da Silva 3, Jones 2).
Turnovers: 10 (Terry 4, da Silva 4, Davis, Wills).
Steals: 8 (Davis 3, Delaire 2, Terry, Wills, da Silva).
Technical Fouls: None.
|California
|21
|31
|—
|52
|Stanford
|32
|36
|—
|68
.
View Comments