FG FT Reb
CREIGHTON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Bishop 25 4-6 4-8 1-6 5 2 12
Jefferson 29 8-9 4-5 5-8 0 0 20
Alexander 36 6-16 5-6 0-4 0 4 19
Ballock 35 1-10 0-0 2-7 3 1 3
Zegarowski 32 1-10 2-2 0-4 3 3 5
Mahoney 20 3-8 2-2 0-0 0 2 8
K.Jones 11 2-3 0-0 4-6 0 2 4
Mitchell 4 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Canfield 3 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Windham 3 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Zeil 3 0-2 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 25-67 17-23 12-37 11 14 71

Percentages: FG .373, FT .739.

3-Point Goals: 4-27, .148 (Alexander 2-8, Zegarowski 1-6, Ballock 1-7, Mitchell 0-1, Windham 0-1, Zeil 0-1, Mahoney 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Bishop 2, K.Jones).

Turnovers: 7 (Zegarowski 2, Ballock, Bishop, Jefferson, Mahoney, Mitchell).

Steals: 4 (Zegarowski 2, Alexander, Jefferson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
ST. JOHN'S Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Earlington 10 2-4 0-0 1-2 0 3 4
Dunn 30 7-13 4-6 1-6 10 2 19
Williams 32 7-11 0-0 0-4 2 2 21
Champagnie 29 5-10 1-2 0-5 0 0 13
Figueroa 31 5-11 3-6 0-12 5 3 16
Rutherford 27 1-3 2-2 0-0 5 4 5
Caraher 24 4-6 1-2 2-3 1 2 9
Sears 11 1-1 0-2 0-2 0 3 2
Cole 5 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 2
O'Connell 1 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 33-60 11-20 4-35 23 20 91

Percentages: FG .550, FT .550.

3-Point Goals: 14-22, .636 (Williams 7-10, Figueroa 3-4, Champagnie 2-4, Rutherford 1-1, Dunn 1-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Sears 2, Champagnie, Earlington, Figueroa).

Turnovers: 7 (Dunn 2, Figueroa 2, Cole, Earlington, Williams).

Steals: 5 (Williams 2, Cole, Figueroa, Sears).

Technical Fouls: None.

Creighton 37 34 71
St. John's 44 47 91

.