ST. JOHN'S 74, DEPAUL 67
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DEPAUL
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Moore
|40
|4-12
|5-9
|1-8
|12
|4
|14
|Butz
|32
|6-6
|5-9
|3-9
|2
|0
|17
|Coleman-Lands
|32
|5-11
|3-5
|0-1
|0
|4
|15
|Reed
|28
|2-7
|0-0
|2-12
|0
|3
|4
|Gage
|22
|0-3
|1-2
|0-2
|3
|2
|1
|Hall
|22
|5-7
|1-1
|1-5
|0
|2
|11
|Weems
|13
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|4
|0
|Cameron
|6
|1-1
|1-1
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Jacobs
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|24-50
|16-27
|8-39
|18
|20
|67
Percentages: FG .480, FT .593.
3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Coleman-Lands 2-8, Moore 1-5, Reed 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Reed 2, Butz, Coleman-Lands, Weems).
Turnovers: 19 (Moore 5, Butz 3, Weems 3, Gage 2, Hall 2, Reed 2, Cameron, Coleman-Lands).
Steals: 4 (Cameron, Coleman-Lands, Moore, Reed).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ST. JOHN'S
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dunn
|31
|7-13
|4-7
|1-8
|5
|0
|19
|Heron
|27
|4-10
|4-4
|0-3
|4
|4
|15
|Williams
|27
|0-3
|4-4
|1-3
|2
|3
|4
|Rutherford
|25
|2-7
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|2
|4
|Figueroa
|22
|3-10
|2-3
|0-2
|3
|4
|9
|Caraher
|17
|3-7
|1-1
|1-1
|0
|2
|8
|Champagnie
|17
|4-4
|3-5
|1-4
|3
|1
|11
|Earlington
|14
|1-3
|0-2
|3-4
|1
|2
|2
|Roberts
|14
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|2
|Sears
|6
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-62
|18-26
|7-28
|23
|19
|74
Percentages: FG .403, FT .692.
3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Heron 3-6, Dunn 1-3, Figueroa 1-3, Caraher 1-4, Rutherford 0-1, Williams 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Champagnie).
Turnovers: 8 (Dunn 3, Williams 2, Earlington, Figueroa, Heron).
Steals: 11 (Earlington 4, Figueroa 2, Dunn, Roberts, Rutherford, Sears, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|DePaul
|34
|33
|—
|67
|St. John's
|39
|35
|—
|74
.
