SOUTHERN MISS. 96, TOUGALOO 77
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TOUGALOO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Atwater
|34
|3-6
|1-1
|1-6
|4
|3
|7
|Williams
|34
|5-15
|3-4
|1-7
|2
|2
|13
|Woods
|34
|7-18
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|2
|21
|Porter
|27
|2-4
|3-4
|1-2
|1
|2
|7
|J.Johnson
|22
|3-10
|8-10
|8-11
|0
|2
|14
|Stribling
|20
|3-7
|3-4
|3-5
|1
|4
|9
|Ratliff
|8
|2-3
|0-1
|0-1
|0
|1
|4
|White
|7
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Heidelberg
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|K.Johnson
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Washington
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Daniels
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|McClinton
|1
|0-0
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|25-67
|22-28
|14-36
|10
|20
|77
Percentages: FG .373, FT .786.
3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Woods 5-13, Ratliff 0-1, White 0-1, Stribling 0-2, Williams 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 13 (J.Johnson 4, Williams 4, Atwater 3, Porter, White).
Steals: 7 (Atwater 2, Williams 2, Porter, Stribling, Woods).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SOUTHERN MISS.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Watson
|34
|6-12
|6-8
|2-2
|8
|0
|19
|Malone
|33
|3-6
|4-6
|0-3
|7
|2
|12
|Harper-Baker
|31
|3-6
|1-2
|2-10
|3
|2
|7
|Draine
|30
|8-12
|5-7
|0-4
|3
|4
|28
|Stevenson
|30
|7-11
|5-6
|3-9
|0
|4
|19
|Dean
|16
|2-3
|2-4
|3-7
|0
|4
|6
|Leslie
|11
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|McCoy
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Rigby
|4
|0-1
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|3
|2
|Weatherspoon
|3
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Muse
|2
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-58
|25-35
|10-35
|22
|20
|96
Percentages: FG .517, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (Draine 7-10, Malone 2-3, Leslie 1-3, Watson 1-3, Harper-Baker 0-1, Weatherspoon 0-1, Muse 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Harper-Baker 3, Dean, Draine, Malone, Stevenson).
Turnovers: 11 (Dean 3, Harper-Baker 3, Malone 2, McCoy, Rigby, Watson).
Steals: 6 (Draine 3, Harper-Baker, Malone, Watson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Tougaloo
|33
|44
|—
|77
|Southern Miss.
|49
|47
|—
|96
A_2,408 (8,095).
