FG FT Reb
TOUGALOO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Atwater 34 3-6 1-1 1-6 4 3 7
Williams 34 5-15 3-4 1-7 2 2 13
Woods 34 7-18 2-2 0-3 1 2 21
Porter 27 2-4 3-4 1-2 1 2 7
J.Johnson 22 3-10 8-10 8-11 0 2 14
Stribling 20 3-7 3-4 3-5 1 4 9
Ratliff 8 2-3 0-1 0-1 0 1 4
White 7 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Heidelberg 5 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 1 0
K.Johnson 4 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Washington 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Daniels 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
McClinton 1 0-0 2-2 0-1 0 0 2
Totals 200 25-67 22-28 14-36 10 20 77

Percentages: FG .373, FT .786.

3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Woods 5-13, Ratliff 0-1, White 0-1, Stribling 0-2, Williams 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 13 (J.Johnson 4, Williams 4, Atwater 3, Porter, White).

Steals: 7 (Atwater 2, Williams 2, Porter, Stribling, Woods).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
SOUTHERN MISS. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Watson 34 6-12 6-8 2-2 8 0 19
Malone 33 3-6 4-6 0-3 7 2 12
Harper-Baker 31 3-6 1-2 2-10 3 2 7
Draine 30 8-12 5-7 0-4 3 4 28
Stevenson 30 7-11 5-6 3-9 0 4 19
Dean 16 2-3 2-4 3-7 0 4 6
Leslie 11 1-3 0-0 0-0 0 0 3
McCoy 6 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Rigby 4 0-1 2-2 0-0 1 3 2
Weatherspoon 3 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Muse 2 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 30-58 25-35 10-35 22 20 96

Percentages: FG .517, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (Draine 7-10, Malone 2-3, Leslie 1-3, Watson 1-3, Harper-Baker 0-1, Weatherspoon 0-1, Muse 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Harper-Baker 3, Dean, Draine, Malone, Stevenson).

Turnovers: 11 (Dean 3, Harper-Baker 3, Malone 2, McCoy, Rigby, Watson).

Steals: 6 (Draine 3, Harper-Baker, Malone, Watson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Tougaloo 33 44 77
Southern Miss. 49 47 96

A_2,408 (8,095).