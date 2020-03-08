Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
SMU Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Chargois 30 8-14 3-7 2-8 3 4 20
Mike 32 3-10 1-3 3-12 2 3 9
Bandoumel 15 0-4 0-0 1-2 2 1 0
Davis 34 1-5 0-0 0-2 3 1 3
Jolly 35 4-8 7-12 3-11 2 4 18
Hunt 29 2-5 2-4 2-6 1 3 6
White 18 0-2 2-2 1-2 0 1 2
Jasey 7 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 3 2
Totals 200 19-49 15-28 12-43 13 20 60

Percentages: FG .388, FT .536.

3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Jolly 3-5, Mike 2-6, Davis 1-4, Chargois 1-5, Hunt 0-2, White 0-2, Bandoumel 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Chargois 2, Mike 2, Jasey).

Turnovers: 15 (Mike 5, Davis 3, Jolly 2, White 2, Bandoumel, Chargois, Hunt).

Steals: 3 (Mike 2, Hunt).

Technical Fouls: Jolly, 00:01 second.

FG FT Reb
SOUTH FLORIDA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Maricevic 23 7-9 0-1 1-2 0 1 14
Castaneda 28 2-5 0-0 0-4 1 2 5
Collins 40 2-11 11-15 0-6 1 5 15
Rideau 37 5-15 0-0 3-5 6 3 12
Brown 29 2-9 3-3 0-6 1 2 7
Durr 15 1-2 1-2 1-3 0 4 3
Williams 12 1-5 1-2 1-3 0 2 3
Dawson 10 0-2 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Chaplin 5 1-2 0-0 2-2 0 0 2
Totals 200 21-60 16-23 9-32 9 19 61

Percentages: FG .350, FT .696.

3-Point Goals: 3-20, .150 (Rideau 2-5, Castaneda 1-4, Dawson 0-2, Williams 0-2, Collins 0-3, Brown 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Collins).

Turnovers: 6 (Castaneda 2, Brown, Durr, Rideau, Williams).

Steals: 12 (Rideau 5, Collins 3, Brown, Castaneda, Chaplin, Maricevic).

Technical Fouls: Collins, 00:01 second.

SMU 27 33 60
South Florida 24 37 61

.