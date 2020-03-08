https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/SOUTH-FLORIDA-61-SMU-60-15114182.php
SOUTH FLORIDA 61, SMU 60
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SMU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Chargois
|30
|8-14
|3-7
|2-8
|3
|4
|20
|Mike
|32
|3-10
|1-3
|3-12
|2
|3
|9
|Bandoumel
|15
|0-4
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|1
|0
|Davis
|34
|1-5
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|1
|3
|Jolly
|35
|4-8
|7-12
|3-11
|2
|4
|18
|Hunt
|29
|2-5
|2-4
|2-6
|1
|3
|6
|White
|18
|0-2
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|1
|2
|Jasey
|7
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|2
|Totals
|200
|19-49
|15-28
|12-43
|13
|20
|60
Percentages: FG .388, FT .536.
3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Jolly 3-5, Mike 2-6, Davis 1-4, Chargois 1-5, Hunt 0-2, White 0-2, Bandoumel 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Chargois 2, Mike 2, Jasey).
Turnovers: 15 (Mike 5, Davis 3, Jolly 2, White 2, Bandoumel, Chargois, Hunt).
Steals: 3 (Mike 2, Hunt).
Technical Fouls: Jolly, 00:01 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SOUTH FLORIDA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Maricevic
|23
|7-9
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|1
|14
|Castaneda
|28
|2-5
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|2
|5
|Collins
|40
|2-11
|11-15
|0-6
|1
|5
|15
|Rideau
|37
|5-15
|0-0
|3-5
|6
|3
|12
|Brown
|29
|2-9
|3-3
|0-6
|1
|2
|7
|Durr
|15
|1-2
|1-2
|1-3
|0
|4
|3
|Williams
|12
|1-5
|1-2
|1-3
|0
|2
|3
|Dawson
|10
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Chaplin
|5
|1-2
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|21-60
|16-23
|9-32
|9
|19
|61
Percentages: FG .350, FT .696.
3-Point Goals: 3-20, .150 (Rideau 2-5, Castaneda 1-4, Dawson 0-2, Williams 0-2, Collins 0-3, Brown 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Collins).
Turnovers: 6 (Castaneda 2, Brown, Durr, Rideau, Williams).
Steals: 12 (Rideau 5, Collins 3, Brown, Castaneda, Chaplin, Maricevic).
Technical Fouls: Collins, 00:01 second.
|SMU
|27
|33
|—
|60
|South Florida
|24
|37
|—
|61
.
