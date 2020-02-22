Recommended Video:

SOUTH ALABAMA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Ajayi 36 0-4 2-2 1-4 3 1 2
Mitchell 38 7-15 4-4 1-6 2 4 21
Locure 9 0-3 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Lott 38 11-17 0-4 2-8 1 2 22
McGee 18 2-3 0-0 1-4 1 3 5
Fox 28 2-7 9-11 0-2 4 0 14
Pettway 27 4-6 2-2 3-3 0 2 10
Curry 6 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Totals 200 26-55 17-23 8-27 12 12 74

Percentages: FG .473, FT .739.

3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Mitchell 3-3, McGee 1-2, Fox 1-5, Ajayi 0-2, Locure 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Ajayi 3, Lott, McGee).

Turnovers: 15 (Ajayi 5, Fox 4, Mitchell 3, Lott, McGee, Pettway).

Steals: 13 (McGee 4, Pettway 3, Fox 2, Mitchell 2, Curry, Locure).

Technical Fouls: None.

COASTAL CAROLINA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Burton 30 2-5 0-0 4-8 0 3 4
Ceaser 25 2-7 0-0 6-13 2 3 4
Green 12 0-7 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Jones 37 7-11 3-4 0-7 4 4 18
Legania 17 2-4 0-2 0-2 0 1 4
Gumbs-Frater 36 12-22 0-1 1-2 2 0 33
Hippolyte 26 2-3 4-5 2-5 3 3 8
Peterson 7 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 1 0
Kitenge 6 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 2 0
Cook 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 27-59 7-12 13-38 12 18 71

Percentages: FG .458, FT .583.

3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Gumbs-Frater 9-16, Jones 1-5, Ceaser 0-2, Green 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Burton 2, Gumbs-Frater).

Turnovers: 20 (Jones 5, Burton 4, Hippolyte 3, Peterson 3, Gumbs-Frater 2, Legania 2, Kitenge).

Steals: 10 (Jones 7, Gumbs-Frater, Hippolyte, Peterson).

Technical Fouls: None.

South Alabama 36 38 74
Coastal Carolina 33 38 71

A_1,127 (3,600).