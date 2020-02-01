https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/SIENA-87-IONA-64-15021535.php
SIENA 87, IONA 64
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SIENA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Camper
|35
|3-9
|6-6
|4-13
|2
|1
|12
|Pickett
|32
|4-11
|3-3
|2-7
|7
|1
|12
|Carey
|29
|4-6
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|1
|10
|Harris
|25
|4-8
|2-4
|1-5
|0
|0
|11
|Burns
|19
|3-3
|5-6
|2-4
|1
|2
|11
|King
|19
|5-7
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|2
|13
|Hein
|16
|2-3
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|3
|6
|Young
|14
|5-10
|2-3
|5-6
|0
|2
|12
|Friday
|5
|0-1
|0-2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Darwiche
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Sutherland
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Diamond
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Mahala
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-60
|22-28
|15-40
|14
|12
|87
Percentages: FG .500, FT .786.
3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Carey 2-2, King 1-1, Harris 1-3, Pickett 1-5, Camper 0-1, Darwiche 0-1, Sutherland 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Pickett 2, King).
Turnovers: 11 (Carey 4, Pickett 3, Camper 2, King, Young).
Steals: 7 (Carey 2, Camper, Harris, King, Pickett, Young).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|IONA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Washington
|38
|5-13
|0-0
|1-2
|3
|2
|13
|Ross
|32
|3-9
|2-2
|1-5
|2
|5
|9
|Crawford
|30
|7-15
|5-6
|0-3
|0
|2
|22
|Agee
|29
|2-7
|0-0
|1-4
|3
|4
|4
|Perez
|18
|0-1
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|1
|2
|Cashaw
|16
|1-2
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|3
|3
|Nikolic
|14
|3-4
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|6
|Thiam
|11
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|5
|van Eyck
|9
|0-2
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|0
|Ristanovic
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-57
|10-12
|4-18
|10
|22
|64
Percentages: FG .404, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Crawford 3-7, Washington 3-7, Thiam 1-3, Ross 1-4, Perez 0-1, van Eyck 0-1, Agee 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Nikolic, Thiam, Washington).
Turnovers: 11 (Agee 5, Crawford 3, Ristanovic, Ross, Thiam).
Steals: 7 (Agee 2, Washington 2, Nikolic, Ross, van Eyck).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Siena
|45
|42
|—
|87
|Iona
|29
|35
|—
|64
A_1,780 (2,611).
