FG FT Reb
SIENA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Burns 26 3-5 4-4 1-3 2 2 10
Carey 33 6-12 5-6 1-3 3 2 18
Harris 21 2-4 0-1 1-1 0 1 4
Pickett 37 6-12 0-0 0-3 5 2 17
Camper 35 7-14 5-6 3-14 3 0 19
King 24 3-6 0-1 0-1 1 2 9
Friday 12 2-4 0-0 1-4 0 2 4
Hein 10 1-2 0-0 0-2 0 1 3
Young 2 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 30-59 14-18 7-32 14 12 84

Percentages: FG .508, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 10-18, .556 (Pickett 5-8, King 3-5, Hein 1-1, Carey 1-3, Harris 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Burns, Camper, Harris, Pickett).

Turnovers: 9 (Pickett 5, Carey 2, Burns, Camper).

Steals: 7 (King 2, Burns, Carey, Friday, Harris, Pickett).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
QUINNIPIAC Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Falzon 34 3-8 0-0 0-1 0 4 9
Marfo 33 5-11 4-5 3-11 8 2 14
Rigoni 36 4-5 0-0 0-7 1 4 12
Kelly 33 10-16 1-1 0-1 4 2 26
Williams 32 5-11 0-0 1-1 2 1 12
Pickron 17 0-4 0-0 0-4 1 2 0
Balanc 8 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 3 0
Pinkney 7 2-3 0-0 0-2 0 0 4
Totals 200 29-59 5-6 4-27 16 18 77

Percentages: FG .492, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 14-28, .500 (Kelly 5-8, Rigoni 4-5, Falzon 3-6, Williams 2-5, Marfo 0-1, Pickron 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Marfo 3, Falzon, Kelly, Pinkney).

Turnovers: 13 (Williams 5, Marfo 3, Kelly 2, Pickron 2, Falzon).

Steals: 4 (Williams 2, Kelly, Marfo).

Technical Fouls: None.

Siena 48 36 84
Quinnipiac 39 38 77

A_824 (3,570).