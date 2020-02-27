https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/SIENA-84-QUINNIPIAC-77-15087717.php
SIENA 84, QUINNIPIAC 77
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SIENA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Burns
|26
|3-5
|4-4
|1-3
|2
|2
|10
|Carey
|33
|6-12
|5-6
|1-3
|3
|2
|18
|Harris
|21
|2-4
|0-1
|1-1
|0
|1
|4
|Pickett
|37
|6-12
|0-0
|0-3
|5
|2
|17
|Camper
|35
|7-14
|5-6
|3-14
|3
|0
|19
|King
|24
|3-6
|0-1
|0-1
|1
|2
|9
|Friday
|12
|2-4
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|2
|4
|Hein
|10
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|3
|Young
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-59
|14-18
|7-32
|14
|12
|84
Percentages: FG .508, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 10-18, .556 (Pickett 5-8, King 3-5, Hein 1-1, Carey 1-3, Harris 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Burns, Camper, Harris, Pickett).
Turnovers: 9 (Pickett 5, Carey 2, Burns, Camper).
Steals: 7 (King 2, Burns, Carey, Friday, Harris, Pickett).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|QUINNIPIAC
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Falzon
|34
|3-8
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|4
|9
|Marfo
|33
|5-11
|4-5
|3-11
|8
|2
|14
|Rigoni
|36
|4-5
|0-0
|0-7
|1
|4
|12
|Kelly
|33
|10-16
|1-1
|0-1
|4
|2
|26
|Williams
|32
|5-11
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|1
|12
|Pickron
|17
|0-4
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|2
|0
|Balanc
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|0
|Pinkney
|7
|2-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|4
|Totals
|200
|29-59
|5-6
|4-27
|16
|18
|77
Percentages: FG .492, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 14-28, .500 (Kelly 5-8, Rigoni 4-5, Falzon 3-6, Williams 2-5, Marfo 0-1, Pickron 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Marfo 3, Falzon, Kelly, Pinkney).
Turnovers: 13 (Williams 5, Marfo 3, Kelly 2, Pickron 2, Falzon).
Steals: 4 (Williams 2, Kelly, Marfo).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Siena
|48
|36
|—
|84
|Quinnipiac
|39
|38
|—
|77
A_824 (3,570).
