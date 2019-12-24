https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/SIENA-73-CANISIUS-72-14928864.php
SIENA 73, CANISIUS 72
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CANISIUS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Johnson
|40
|3-13
|1-2
|0-5
|8
|1
|7
|Brandon
|37
|11-22
|1-1
|1-2
|2
|0
|30
|Harried
|34
|3-8
|1-2
|0-9
|1
|3
|8
|Fritz
|27
|3-4
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|3
|6
|Hitchon
|27
|5-10
|4-4
|0-3
|5
|2
|15
|White
|18
|1-2
|2-4
|0-3
|0
|4
|4
|Brown
|13
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|2
|Ahemed
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-60
|9-13
|2-26
|17
|17
|72
Percentages: FG .450, FT .692.
3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Brandon 7-10, Harried 1-3, Hitchon 1-4, White 0-1, Johnson 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Hitchon, White).
Turnovers: 12 (Johnson 4, Hitchon 2, White 2, Brandon, Brown, Fritz, Harried).
Steals: 10 (Brown 4, Harried 3, Brandon, Hitchon, Johnson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SIENA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Pickett
|39
|9-18
|1-2
|1-6
|5
|2
|22
|Burns
|32
|6-12
|3-4
|1-4
|1
|0
|16
|Camper
|31
|5-11
|1-1
|3-14
|4
|3
|11
|Carey
|30
|4-8
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|4
|10
|Hein
|24
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|2
|Harris
|19
|2-5
|1-1
|3-6
|0
|1
|5
|King
|13
|1-6
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|2
|Friday
|12
|1-2
|3-5
|1-3
|0
|2
|5
|Totals
|200
|29-65
|9-13
|9-38
|14
|14
|73
Percentages: FG .446, FT .692.
3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Pickett 3-8, Carey 2-4, Burns 1-1, Camper 0-1, Harris 0-2, Hein 0-2, King 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Harris, Pickett).
Turnovers: 15 (Camper 4, Carey 4, Burns 2, Friday 2, Harris, King, Pickett).
Steals: 6 (Pickett 3, Burns, Camper, Carey).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Canisius
|41
|31
|—
|72
|Siena
|30
|43
|—
|73
A_5,804 (15,229).
