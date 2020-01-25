https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/SIENA-70-MARIST-57-15002953.php
SIENA 70, MARIST 57
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MARIST
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Herasme
|39
|4-12
|0-0
|3-8
|0
|5
|9
|Sagl
|34
|6-16
|1-1
|0-0
|0
|2
|17
|Saint-Furcy
|28
|4-9
|2-2
|1-4
|1
|1
|10
|Cubbage
|27
|1-8
|4-4
|1-3
|2
|2
|6
|Bell
|26
|4-10
|0-0
|3-7
|0
|2
|9
|Jones
|19
|2-5
|2-2
|1-5
|1
|3
|6
|Sjoberg
|15
|0-1
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|2
|0
|Tordoff
|5
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Makeny
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Cavanaugh
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-64
|9-9
|11-34
|5
|20
|57
Percentages: FG .328, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Sagl 4-10, Bell 1-3, Herasme 1-5, Cubbage 0-2, Saint-Furcy 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Saint-Furcy 3, Sjoberg).
Turnovers: 15 (Saint-Furcy 4, Cavanaugh 3, Cubbage 3, Jones 2, Herasme, Sagl, Sjoberg).
Steals: 6 (Herasme 3, Cubbage, Sagl, Tordoff).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SIENA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Pickett
|39
|5-11
|1-2
|0-6
|8
|1
|12
|Camper
|38
|5-9
|2-3
|0-8
|2
|3
|13
|Harris
|24
|2-5
|3-4
|0-2
|0
|2
|7
|Burns
|23
|6-8
|7-7
|1-6
|0
|4
|19
|Carey
|22
|0-5
|2-2
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|Hein
|20
|0-3
|2-2
|2-3
|0
|1
|2
|King
|18
|2-7
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|1
|5
|Young
|13
|3-4
|4-4
|0-3
|1
|2
|10
|Friday
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-52
|21-24
|5-35
|14
|17
|70
Percentages: FG .442, FT .875.
3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (Camper 1-3, King 1-3, Pickett 1-4, Harris 0-1, Carey 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Harris 2, Camper, Young).
Turnovers: 13 (Burns 3, Camper 2, Harris 2, Hein 2, Young 2, Friday, Pickett).
Steals: 8 (Carey 2, Hein 2, Burns, Friday, Harris, King).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Marist
|27
|30
|—
|57
|Siena
|38
|32
|—
|70
A_6,693 (15,229).
View Comments