FG FT Reb
MARIST Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Herasme 39 4-12 0-0 3-8 0 5 9
Sagl 34 6-16 1-1 0-0 0 2 17
Saint-Furcy 28 4-9 2-2 1-4 1 1 10
Cubbage 27 1-8 4-4 1-3 2 2 6
Bell 26 4-10 0-0 3-7 0 2 9
Jones 19 2-5 2-2 1-5 1 3 6
Sjoberg 15 0-1 0-0 2-5 1 2 0
Tordoff 5 0-2 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Makeny 4 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Cavanaugh 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Totals 200 21-64 9-9 11-34 5 20 57

Percentages: FG .328, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Sagl 4-10, Bell 1-3, Herasme 1-5, Cubbage 0-2, Saint-Furcy 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Saint-Furcy 3, Sjoberg).

Turnovers: 15 (Saint-Furcy 4, Cavanaugh 3, Cubbage 3, Jones 2, Herasme, Sagl, Sjoberg).

Steals: 6 (Herasme 3, Cubbage, Sagl, Tordoff).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
SIENA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Pickett 39 5-11 1-2 0-6 8 1 12
Camper 38 5-9 2-3 0-8 2 3 13
Harris 24 2-5 3-4 0-2 0 2 7
Burns 23 6-8 7-7 1-6 0 4 19
Carey 22 0-5 2-2 1-3 1 2 2
Hein 20 0-3 2-2 2-3 0 1 2
King 18 2-7 0-0 1-4 2 1 5
Young 13 3-4 4-4 0-3 1 2 10
Friday 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 23-52 21-24 5-35 14 17 70

Percentages: FG .442, FT .875.

3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (Camper 1-3, King 1-3, Pickett 1-4, Harris 0-1, Carey 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Harris 2, Camper, Young).

Turnovers: 13 (Burns 3, Camper 2, Harris 2, Hein 2, Young 2, Friday, Pickett).

Steals: 8 (Carey 2, Hein 2, Burns, Friday, Harris, King).

Technical Fouls: None.

Marist 27 30 57
Siena 38 32 70

A_6,693 (15,229).