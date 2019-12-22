https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/SEC-Individual-Leaders-14925727.php
SEC Individual Leaders
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Plumlee,Ole Miss
|9
|154
|1,023
|12
|113.7
|Hill,Mississippi St.
|12
|235
|1,347
|10
|112.3
|Bowden Jr,Kentucky
|12
|151
|1,235
|11
|102.9
|Edwards-H,LSU
|13
|197
|1,291
|16
|99.3
|Boyd,Arkansas
|12
|184
|1,133
|8
|94.4
|Swift,Georgia
|13
|195
|1,216
|7
|93.5
|Harris,Alabama
|12
|185
|1,088
|11
|90.7
|Vaughn,Vanderbilt
|12
|198
|1,028
|9
|85.7
|Whitlow,Auburn
|10
|147
|739
|9
|73.9
|Spiller,Texas A&M
|12
|155
|869
|9
|72.4
|Rountree,Missouri
|12
|186
|829
|9
|69.1
|Feaster,South Carolina
|10
|124
|672
|5
|67.2
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Tagovailo,Alabama
|9
|252
|180
|3
|2,840
|33
|206.9
|Burrow,LSU
|13
|439
|342
|6
|4,715
|48
|201.5
|Trask,Florida
|11
|315
|213
|6
|2,636
|24
|159.2
|Guarantan,Tennessee
|12
|226
|134
|6
|1,937
|16
|149.3
|Fromm,Georgia
|13
|355
|214
|5
|2,610
|22
|139.7
|Bryant,Missouri
|10
|292
|181
|6
|2,215
|15
|138.5
|Shrader,Mississippi St.
|10
|153
|88
|5
|1,170
|8
|132.5
|Mond,Texas A&M
|12
|400
|245
|9
|2,802
|19
|131.3
|Corral,Ole Miss
|10
|178
|105
|3
|1,362
|6
|131.0
|Nix,Auburn
|12
|351
|200
|6
|2,366
|15
|124.3
|Neal,Vanderbilt
|11
|258
|149
|5
|1,585
|9
|117.0
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|Edwards,South Carolina
|10
|71
|816
|7.1
|Jefferson,LSU
|13
|88
|1,207
|6.8
|Chase,LSU
|12
|73
|1,498
|6.1
|Jeudy,Alabama
|12
|71
|959
|5.9
|Moore,Ole Miss
|12
|67
|850
|5.6
|Ausbon,Texas A&M
|12
|65
|862
|5.4
|Smith,Alabama
|12
|65
|1,200
|5.4
|Williams,Auburn
|11
|55
|801
|5.0
|Davis,Texas A&M
|10
|48
|568
|4.8
|Jennings,Tennessee
|12
|57
|942
|4.8
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|Chase,LSU
|12
|73
|1,498
|124.8
|Smith,Alabama
|12
|65
|1,200
|100.0
|Jefferson,LSU
|13
|88
|1,207
|92.8
|Edwards,South Carolina
|10
|71
|816
|81.6
|Jeudy,Alabama
|12
|71
|959
|79.9
|Jennings,Tennessee
|12
|57
|942
|78.5
|Williams,Auburn
|11
|55
|801
|72.8
|Ausbon,Texas A&M
|12
|65
|862
|71.8
|Moore,Ole Miss
|12
|67
|850
|70.8
|Ruggs III,Alabama
|11
|38
|719
|65.4
___
|G
|InG
|Yds
|TD
|IPG
|Stingley ,LSU
|13
|6
|17
|0
|.5
|Mayden,Alabama
|11
|4
|54
|0
|.4
|Mukuamu,South Carolina
|12
|4
|53
|1
|.3
|Stiner,Florida
|12
|4
|33
|0
|.3
|Thompson,Tennessee
|9
|3
|28
|0
|.3
|Warrior,Tennessee
|12
|4
|102
|0
|.3
|Daley,Vanderbilt
|10
|3
|20
|0
|.3
|Davis,Florida
|11
|3
|111
|0
|.3
|Diggs,Alabama
|12
|3
|79
|1
|.3
|McKinney,Alabama
|12
|3
|78
|1
|.3
|Wilson,Florida
|12
|3
|0
|0
|.3
|Stevens,LSU
|13
|3
|9
|0
|.2
|Vincent J,LSU
|13
|3
|45
|0
|.2
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Waddle,Alabama
|12
|19
|474
|24.9
|Tutt,Auburn
|12
|21
|309
|14.7
|Floyd,Missouri
|10
|15
|206
|13.7
|Smith,Texas A&M
|11
|15
|187
|12.5
|Shelton-M,Vanderbilt
|11
|16
|145
|9.1
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Smith,South Carolina
|10
|12
|263
|21.9
|Warren,Arkansas
|9
|16
|326
|20.4
|Shelton-M,Vanderbilt
|11
|17
|307
|18.1
___
|G
|Punts
|Avg
|Duffy,Kentucky
|12
|47
|48.6
|Mann,Texas A&M
|12
|53
|47.8
|Charlton,South Carolina
|12
|68
|47.7
|Camarda,Georgia
|13
|54
|47.4
|Brown,Ole Miss
|12
|57
|44.3
|Siposs,Auburn
|12
|57
|43.8
|McCann,Missouri
|12
|68
|43.2
|Smith,Vanderbilt
|12
|77
|43.0
|Day,Mississippi St.
|12
|46
|42.6
|Loy,Arkansas
|12
|56
|39.5
___
|G
|FG
|FGA
|Pct
|PG
|Blankensh,Georgia
|13
|25
|31
|.806
|1.92
|Cimaglia,Tennessee
|12
|20
|24
|.833
|1.67
|York,LSU
|13
|21
|25
|.840
|1.62
|White,South Carolina
|12
|18
|22
|.818
|1.50
|Carlson,Auburn
|12
|17
|24
|.708
|1.42
|Small,Texas A&M
|12
|17
|22
|.773
|1.42
|McCann,Missouri
|12
|16
|22
|.727
|1.33
|Limpert,Arkansas
|12
|14
|19
|.737
|1.17
|McPherson,Florida
|12
|14
|16
|.875
|1.17
|Logan,Ole Miss
|12
|11
|19
|.579
|.92
|Guay,Vanderbilt
|11
|9
|11
|.818
|.82
|Bulovas,Alabama
|10
|8
|11
|.727
|.80
___
|G
|RuYD
|ReYd
|Yds
|KRYd
|Yds
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Bowden Jr,Kentucky
|12
|1,235
|348
|53
|200
|0
|193
|1,836
|153.00
|Edwards-H,LSU
|13
|1,291
|399
|0
|214
|0
|257
|1,904
|146.46
|Hill,Mississippi St.
|12
|1,347
|174
|0
|0
|0
|252
|1,521
|126.75
|Chase,LSU
|12
|0
|1,498
|0
|0
|0
|73
|1,498
|124.83
|Harris,Alabama
|12
|1,088
|304
|0
|0
|0
|212
|1,392
|116.00
|Plumlee,Ole Miss
|9
|1,023
|0
|0
|0
|0
|154
|1,023
|113.67
|Swift,Georgia
|13
|1,216
|216
|0
|16
|0
|221
|1,448
|111.38
|Vaughn,Vanderbilt
|12
|1,028
|286
|0
|0
|0
|227
|1,314
|109.50
|Boyd,Arkansas
|12
|1,133
|160
|0
|0
|0
|203
|1,293
|107.75
|Ealy,Ole Miss
|12
|722
|172
|0
|317
|0
|137
|1,211
|100.92
|Smith,Alabama
|12
|0
|1,200
|0
|0
|0
|65
|1,200
|100.00
|Waddle,Alabama
|12
|5
|553
|474
|152
|0
|56
|1,184
|98.67
|Ruggs III,Alabama
|11
|75
|719
|0
|286
|0
|51
|1,080
|98.18
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Burrow,LSU
|13
|535
|5,004
|384.9
|Tagovailo,Alabama
|9
|275
|2,857
|317.4
|Mond,Texas A&M
|12
|514
|3,185
|265.4
|Bryant,Missouri
|10
|398
|2,457
|245.7
|Trask,Florida
|11
|370
|2,607
|237.0
|Nix,Auburn
|12
|442
|2,667
|222.3
|Plumlee,Ole Miss
|9
|304
|1,933
|214.8
|Hilinski,South Carolina
|11
|439
|2,302
|209.3
|Fromm,Georgia
|13
|390
|2,610
|200.8
|Shrader,Mississippi St.
|10
|266
|1,757
|175.7
___
|G
|PAT A
|FG
|FGA
|Pts
|Avg
|York,LSU
|13
|78
|21
|25
|137
|10.5
|Chase,LSU
|12
|0
|0
|0
|110
|9.2
|Blankensh,Georgia
|13
|44
|25
|31
|119
|9.2
|Harris,Alabama
|12
|0
|0
|0
|108
|9.0
|Plumlee,Ole Miss
|9
|0
|0
|0
|74
|8.2
|Carlson,Auburn
|12
|46
|17
|24
|96
|8.0
|Edwards-H,LSU
|13
|0
|0
|0
|102
|7.8
|Small,Texas A&M
|12
|43
|17
|22
|94
|7.8
|Bulovas,Alabama
|10
|56
|8
|11
|78
|7.8
|Cimaglia,Tennessee
|12
|33
|20
|24
|93
|7.8
|McPherson,Florida
|12
|45
|14
|16
|86
|7.2
|McCann,Missouri
|12
|37
|16
|22
|82
|6.8
View Comments