SEC Individual Leaders
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Snell Jr.,Kentucky
|7
|160
|868
|9
|124.0
|Williams,Texas A&M
|7
|139
|798
|8
|114.0
|Fitzgeral,Mississippi St.
|7
|144
|775
|7
|110.7
|Phillips,Ole Miss
|8
|125
|782
|9
|97.8
|Brossette,LSU
|9
|168
|754
|11
|83.8
|Rountree,Missouri
|7
|94
|549
|7
|78.4
|Whitlow,Auburn
|8
|100
|626
|4
|78.3
|Vaughn,Vanderbilt
|7
|72
|495
|5
|70.7
|Hill,Mississippi St.
|8
|84
|558
|3
|69.8
|Holyfield,Georgia
|7
|65
|488
|4
|69.7
|Edwards-H,LSU
|9
|121
|567
|5
|63.0
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Tagovailo,Alabama
|8
|152
|107
|0
|2,066
|25
|238.8
|Fromm,Georgia
|7
|148
|99
|4
|1,409
|13
|170.4
|Ta'amu,Ole Miss
|8
|268
|173
|5
|2,622
|16
|162.7
|Guarantan,Tennessee
|7
|135
|85
|2
|1,192
|6
|148.8
|Lock,Missouri
|7
|252
|154
|6
|1,979
|16
|143.3
|Franks,Florida
|7
|182
|103
|5
|1,406
|15
|143.2
|Mond,Texas A&M
|7
|214
|132
|5
|1,800
|10
|143.1
|Shurmur,Vanderbilt
|8
|246
|146
|5
|1,845
|12
|134.4
|Bentley,South Carolina
|5
|167
|101
|7
|1,151
|10
|129.8
|Stidham,Auburn
|8
|235
|142
|4
|1,714
|8
|129.5
|Storey,Arkansas
|6
|142
|81
|5
|983
|7
|124.4
|Wilson Jr,Kentucky
|7
|122
|78
|5
|721
|4
|116.2
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|Brown,Ole Miss
|8
|60
|805
|7.5
|Lipscomb,Vanderbilt
|8
|54
|588
|6.8
|Lodge,Ole Miss
|7
|40
|550
|5.7
|Samuel,South Carolina
|6
|33
|382
|5.5
|Okwuegbun,Missouri
|7
|37
|400
|5.3
|Davis,Auburn
|8
|38
|321
|4.8
|Edwards,South Carolina
|6
|28
|351
|4.7
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|Brown,Ole Miss
|8
|60
|805
|100.6
|Jeudy,Alabama
|8
|31
|777
|97.1
|Metcalf,Ole Miss
|7
|26
|569
|81.3
|Lodge,Ole Miss
|7
|40
|550
|78.6
|Lipscomb,Vanderbilt
|8
|54
|588
|73.5
|Sternberg,Texas A&M
|7
|29
|496
|70.9
|Samuel,South Carolina
|6
|33
|382
|63.7
___
|G
|InG
|Yds
|TD
|IPG
|Delpit,LSU
|9
|7
|2
|0
|.8
|Fenton,South Carolina
|6
|3
|16
|0
|.5
|Battle,LSU
|9
|4
|29
|0
|.4
|West,Kentucky
|7
|3
|51
|0
|.4
|Dantzler,Mississippi St.
|8
|3
|9
|0
|.4
|Pulley,Arkansas
|8
|3
|0
|0
|.4
|Smith,Alabama
|8
|3
|71
|1
|.4
|Greenlaw,Arkansas
|6
|2
|5
|0
|.3
|Baker,Georgia
|7
|2
|82
|0
|.3
|Holmes,Missouri
|7
|2
|42
|1
|.3
|Stewart,Florida
|7
|2
|25
|1
|.3
|Thompson,Tennessee
|7
|2
|27
|0
|.3
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Waddle,Alabama
|8
|12
|193
|16.1
|Swain,Florida
|7
|14
|188
|13.4
|Davis,Auburn
|8
|14
|165
|11.8
|Ellis,Vanderbilt
|8
|11
|116
|10.5
|Paul,Texas A&M
|7
|14
|112
|8.0
|Mixon,Mississippi St.
|8
|11
|72
|6.5
|Bouvier,Kentucky
|7
|9
|52
|5.8
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Jacobs,Alabama
|8
|12
|371
|30.9
|Warren,Arkansas
|6
|9
|251
|27.9
|Wakefield,Vanderbilt
|8
|17
|364
|21.4
|Bowden Jr,Kentucky
|7
|13
|269
|20.7
|Samuel,South Carolina
|6
|8
|165
|20.6
___
|G
|Punts
|Avg
|Mann,Texas A&M
|7
|27
|54.5
|Duffy,Kentucky
|7
|33
|46.2
|Von Ronse,LSU
|9
|40
|45.6
|Charlton,South Carolina
|6
|22
|45.3
|Siposs,Auburn
|8
|31
|45.0
|Thome,Vanderbilt
|8
|34
|44.4
|Townsend,Florida
|7
|31
|43.5
|Doyle,Tennessee
|7
|35
|41.7
|Brown,Ole Miss
|8
|31
|39.6
|Bauer,Arkansas
|8
|35
|38.3
___
|G
|FG
|FGA
|Pct
|PG
|Tracy,LSU
|9
|25
|27
|.926
|2.78
|McCann,Missouri
|7
|15
|21
|.714
|2.14
|Limpert,Arkansas
|8
|15
|18
|.833
|1.88
|McPherson,Florida
|7
|11
|12
|.917
|1.57
|Logan,Ole Miss
|8
|12
|16
|.750
|1.50
|Blankensh,Georgia
|7
|10
|12
|.833
|1.43
|Carlson,Auburn
|8
|11
|21
|.524
|1.38
|White,South Carolina
|6
|8
|9
|.889
|1.33
|Cimaglia,Tennessee
|6
|7
|9
|.778
|1.17
|Bulovas,Alabama
|8
|8
|12
|.667
|1.00
|Christman,Mississippi St.
|8
|8
|11
|.727
|1.00
|Guay,Vanderbilt
|8
|8
|14
|.571
|1.00
___
|G
|RuYD
|ReYd
|Yds
|KRYd
|Yds
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Williams,Texas A&M
|7
|798
|137
|0
|0
|0
|152
|935
|133.57
|Snell Jr.,Kentucky
|7
|868
|47
|0
|0
|0
|168
|915
|130.71
|Fitzgeral,Mississippi St.
|7
|775
|0
|0
|0
|0
|144
|775
|110.71
|Phillips,Ole Miss
|8
|782
|77
|0
|0
|0
|133
|859
|107.38
|Brown,Ole Miss
|8
|0
|805
|0
|0
|0
|60
|805
|100.63
|Jeudy,Alabama
|8
|0
|777
|0
|0
|0
|31
|777
|97.13
|Whitlow,Auburn
|8
|626
|69
|0
|80
|0
|112
|775
|96.88
|Hardman,Georgia
|7
|36
|358
|176
|105
|0
|40
|675
|96.43
|Samuel,South Carolina
|6
|13
|382
|0
|165
|0
|45
|560
|93.33
|Chandler,Tennessee
|6
|318
|154
|0
|86
|0
|83
|558
|93.00
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Ta'amu,Ole Miss
|8
|340
|2,918
|364.8
|Lock,Missouri
|7
|279
|2,064
|294.9
|Mond,Texas A&M
|7
|297
|2,055
|293.6
|Tagovailo,Alabama
|8
|178
|2,189
|273.6
|Bentley,South Carolina
|5
|196
|1,251
|250.2
|Fitzgeral,Mississippi St.
|7
|315
|1,602
|228.9
|Shurmur,Vanderbilt
|8
|262
|1,783
|222.9
|Franks,Florida
|7
|237
|1,532
|218.9
|Burrow,LSU
|9
|327
|1,931
|214.6
|Stidham,Auburn
|8
|285
|1,699
|212.4
|Fromm,Georgia
|7
|167
|1,370
|195.7
|Storey,Arkansas
|6
|187
|1,160
|193.3
___
|G
|PAT A
|FG
|FGA
|Pts
|Avg
|Tracy,LSU
|9
|25
|25
|27
|100
|11.1
|McCann,Missouri
|7
|29
|15
|21
|73
|10.4
|Blankensh,Georgia
|7
|33
|10
|12
|63
|9.0
|Bulovas,Alabama
|8
|48
|8
|12
|71
|8.9
|Logan,Ole Miss
|8
|36
|12
|16
|71
|8.9
|Limpert,Arkansas
|8
|23
|15
|18
|68
|8.5
|McPherson,Florida
|7
|25
|11
|12
|58
|8.3
|Phillips,Ole Miss
|8
|0
|0
|0
|66
|8.3
|Snell Jr.,Kentucky
|7
|0
|0
|0
|54
|7.7
|Jeudy,Alabama
|8
|0
|0
|0
|60
|7.5
|Brossette,LSU
|9
|0
|0
|0
|66
|7.3
|White,South Carolina
|6
|19
|8
|9
|43
|7.2
|Carlson,Auburn
|8
|23
|11
|21
|56
|7.0
|Williams,Texas A&M
|7
|0
|0
|0
|48
|6.9
