SEC Individual Leaders
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Snell,Kentucky
|5
|115
|664
|8
|132.8
|Williams,Texas A&M
|5
|96
|582
|6
|116.4
|Phillips,Ole Miss
|5
|78
|563
|6
|112.6
|Brossette,LSU
|5
|103
|481
|6
|96.2
|Fitzgeral,Mississippi St.
|4
|70
|318
|5
|79.5
|Holyfield,Georgia
|5
|52
|368
|2
|73.6
|Rountree,Missouri
|4
|55
|293
|2
|73.3
|Vaughn,Vanderbilt
|5
|56
|360
|5
|72.0
|Dowdle,South Carolina
|4
|55
|284
|2
|71.0
|Hill,Mississippi St.
|5
|45
|348
|3
|69.6
|Whitlow,Auburn
|5
|61
|326
|4
|65.2
|Harris,Alabama
|5
|49
|319
|4
|63.8
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Tagovailo,Alabama
|5
|88
|66
|0
|1,161
|14
|238.3
|Fromm,Georgia
|5
|91
|66
|2
|924
|9
|186.1
|Ta'amu,Ole Miss
|5
|163
|99
|4
|1,537
|10
|155.3
|Lock,Missouri
|4
|161
|101
|2
|1,283
|11
|149.7
|Franks,Florida
|5
|126
|72
|3
|961
|12
|147.9
|Guarantan,Tennessee
|5
|93
|59
|2
|801
|4
|145.7
|Shurmur,Vanderbilt
|5
|159
|99
|4
|1,231
|9
|140.9
|Mond,Texas A&M
|5
|148
|89
|4
|1,221
|7
|139.6
|Stidham,Auburn
|5
|130
|82
|2
|963
|5
|134.9
|Burrow,LSU
|5
|131
|70
|0
|1,023
|6
|134.1
|Bentley,South Carolina
|4
|132
|84
|6
|928
|7
|131.1
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|Lipscomb,Vanderbilt
|5
|43
|480
|8.6
|Brown,Ole Miss
|5
|35
|453
|7.0
|Okwuegbun,Missouri
|4
|23
|181
|5.8
|Samuel,South Carolina
|4
|22
|206
|5.5
|Bowden Jr,Kentucky
|5
|24
|218
|4.8
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|Hall,Missouri
|4
|18
|430
|107.5
|Lipscomb,Vanderbilt
|5
|43
|480
|96.0
|Brown,Ole Miss
|5
|35
|453
|90.6
|Jeudy,Alabama
|5
|19
|423
|84.6
|Metcalf,Ole Miss
|5
|21
|405
|81.0
___
|G
|InG
|Yds
|TD
|IPG
|Fenton,South Carolina
|4
|3
|16
|0
|.8
|Baker,Georgia
|5
|2
|82
|0
|.4
|Delpit,LSU
|5
|2
|0
|0
|.4
|McKinney,Alabama
|5
|2
|23
|1
|.4
|Thomas,Auburn
|5
|2
|29
|1
|.4
|Thompson,Alabama
|5
|2
|65
|0
|.4
|West,Kentucky
|5
|2
|32
|0
|.4
|Williams,LSU
|5
|2
|20
|0
|.4
|Dasher,Ole Miss
|4
|1
|88
|1
|.3
|Hilton,Missouri
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.3
|Holmes,Missouri
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.3
|Paris,LSU
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.3
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Waddle,Alabama
|5
|10
|199
|19.9
|Swain,Florida
|5
|8
|154
|19.3
|Davis,Auburn
|5
|11
|153
|13.9
|Ellis,Vanderbilt
|5
|7
|85
|12.1
|Bouvier,Kentucky
|5
|6
|50
|8.3
|Mixon,Mississippi St.
|5
|10
|72
|7.2
|Paul,Texas A&M
|5
|8
|32
|4.0
|Callaway,Tennessee
|5
|6
|16
|2.7
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Wakefield,Vanderbilt
|5
|13
|294
|22.6
|Cole,Mississippi St.
|5
|10
|225
|22.5
|Edwards-H,LSU
|5
|6
|130
|21.7
|Bowden Jr,Kentucky
|5
|11
|222
|20.2
___
|G
|Punts
|Avg
|Mann,Texas A&M
|5
|18
|53.6
|Von Ronse,LSU
|5
|18
|47.8
|Duffy,Kentucky
|5
|18
|45.7
|Siposs,Auburn
|5
|22
|44.9
|Doyle,Tennessee
|5
|25
|42.4
|Townsend,Florida
|5
|20
|41.4
|Brown,Ole Miss
|5
|24
|40.3
|Bauer,Arkansas
|5
|27
|38.6
|DeLong,Alabama
|4
|15
|35.9
___
|G
|FG
|FGA
|Pct
|PG
|McCann,Missouri
|4
|8
|12
|.667
|2.00
|Tracy,LSU
|5
|10
|12
|.833
|2.00
|Logan,Ole Miss
|5
|8
|9
|.889
|1.60
|McPherson,Florida
|5
|8
|9
|.889
|1.60
|Blankensh,Georgia
|5
|7
|9
|.778
|1.40
|Limpert,Arkansas
|5
|7
|10
|.700
|1.40
|White,South Carolina
|4
|5
|6
|.833
|1.25
|Carlson,Auburn
|5
|6
|12
|.500
|1.20
|Cimaglia,Tennessee
|4
|4
|4
|1.000
|1.00
|Bulovas,Alabama
|5
|4
|7
|.571
|.80
|Guay,Vanderbilt
|5
|4
|8
|.500
|.80
|Butler,Kentucky
|5
|3
|5
|.600
|.60
|Christman,Mississippi St.
|5
|3
|5
|.600
|.60
___
|G
|RuYD
|ReYd
|Yds
|KRYd
|Yds
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Snell,Kentucky
|5
|664
|29
|0
|0
|0
|119
|693
|138.60
|Williams,Texas A&M
|5
|582
|61
|0
|0
|0
|102
|643
|128.60
|Phillips,Ole Miss
|5
|563
|48
|0
|0
|0
|82
|611
|122.20
|Hall,Missouri
|4
|0
|430
|0
|0
|0
|18
|430
|107.50
|Hardman,Georgia
|5
|36
|290
|118
|91
|0
|28
|535
|107.00
|Brossette,LSU
|5
|481
|29
|0
|0
|0
|106
|510
|102.00
|Lipscomb,Vanderbilt
|5
|26
|480
|0
|0
|0
|46
|506
|101.20
|Wakefield,Vanderbilt
|5
|180
|6
|0
|294
|0
|48
|480
|96.00
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Lock,Missouri
|4
|175
|1,351
|337.8
|Ta'amu,Ole Miss
|5
|193
|1,586
|317.2
|Mond,Texas A&M
|5
|202
|1,436
|287.2
|Tagovailo,Alabama
|5
|108
|1,276
|255.2
|Bentley,South Carolina
|4
|157
|1,019
|254.8
|Shurmur,Vanderbilt
|5
|169
|1,219
|243.8
|Fitzgeral,Mississippi St.
|4
|176
|958
|239.5
|Burrow,LSU
|5
|166
|1,177
|235.4
|Franks,Florida
|5
|164
|1,071
|214.2
|Stidham,Auburn
|5
|162
|968
|193.6
|Fromm,Georgia
|5
|103
|902
|180.4
|Wilson Jr,Kentucky
|5
|145
|895
|179.0
|Storey,Arkansas
|4
|114
|702
|175.5
___
|G
|PAT A
|FG
|FGA
|Pts
|Avg
|McCann,Missouri
|4
|17
|8
|12
|41
|10.3
|Tracy,LSU
|5
|19
|10
|12
|49
|9.8
|Blankensh,Georgia
|5
|27
|7
|9
|48
|9.6
|Snell,Kentucky
|5
|0
|0
|0
|48
|9.6
|Logan,Ole Miss
|5
|21
|8
|9
|44
|8.8
|McPherson,Florida
|5
|18
|8
|9
|42
|8.4
|Phillips,Ole Miss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|42
|8.4
|Bulovas,Alabama
|5
|27
|4
|7
|39
|7.8
|Fitzgeral,Mississippi St.
|4
|0
|0
|0
|30
|7.5
