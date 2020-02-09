Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
SEATTLE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Dallas 20 2-2 0-0 0-2 0 2 5
Brown 40 9-27 8-11 3-9 6 4 28
Da Campo 33 3-5 3-4 1-4 0 5 10
Means 41 6-13 7-8 0-2 6 2 19
Grigsby 23 3-6 5-10 4-5 0 3 11
Carter 30 2-2 2-2 1-11 0 3 6
Nettles 25 1-5 0-0 0-3 0 3 3
Jones 10 1-2 0-0 0-0 1 2 3
Economou 3 1-1 0-0 1-1 0 1 2
Totals 225 28-63 25-35 10-37 13 25 87

Percentages: FG .444, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 6-13, .462 (Brown 2-3, Da Campo 1-1, Dallas 1-1, Jones 1-2, Nettles 1-3, Means 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Carter 3, Brown, Dallas).

Turnovers: 15 (Da Campo 5, Brown 3, Grigsby 3, Carter 2, Jones 2).

Steals: 8 (Means 4, Brown 2, Jones, Nettles).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
UTAH VALLEY Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Olojakpoke 27 4-6 5-5 2-6 1 3 13
Overton 30 2-8 2-7 2-10 1 2 6
Averette 44 7-12 5-5 0-1 7 3 20
Washington 33 4-13 1-3 1-6 9 4 9
Jardine 40 8-13 0-0 1-6 1 5 20
Havsa 19 1-3 0-0 1-3 5 0 3
Morley 16 1-2 6-6 1-4 0 3 8
Woodbury 12 2-3 0-0 0-2 0 5 6
Kitchen 4 0-1 0-1 0-0 0 2 0
Totals 225 29-61 19-27 8-38 24 27 85

Percentages: FG .475, FT .704.

3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Jardine 4-7, Woodbury 2-3, Averette 1-3, Havsa 1-3, Kitchen 0-1, Overton 0-2, Washington 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Olojakpoke 2, Overton 2, Havsa, Morley).

Turnovers: 20 (Averette 4, Jardine 4, Overton 4, Olojakpoke 3, Havsa 2, Kitchen, Morley, Woodbury).

Steals: 9 (Averette 2, Olojakpoke 2, Havsa, Jardine, Kitchen, Morley, Washington).

Technical Fouls: None.

Seattle 40 39 8 87
Utah Valley 36 43 6 85

A_2,975 (8,500).