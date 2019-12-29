SAM HOUSTON ST. 75, RICE 61
Bowie 4-8 2-2 11, Bryant 0-2 2-2 2, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Lampley 4-7 0-0 9, Mitchell 11-17 4-4 27, Nutall 7-14 0-0 14, Smith 1-5 0-0 2, Swoope 2-3 0-0 6, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 0-0 0-0 27.
Adams 1-5 0-0 3, Crisler 0-1 0-0 0, Fiedler 1-2 0-0 2, Martin 2-10 0-0 5, McCarthy 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 3-7 4-4 11, Mullins 5-10 1-2 13, Murphy 2-7 6-8 11, Olivari 0-2 0-0 0, Parrish 4-7 1-2 9, Peterson 2-8 2-4 7. Totals 0-0 0-0 23.
Halftime_Sam Houston St. 36-29. 3-Point Goals_Sam Houston St. 0-0 (Swoope 2-3, Mitchell 1-2, Bowie 1-3, Lampley 1-3, Bryant 0-1, Smith 0-1, Nutall 0-2), Rice 0-0 (Mullins 2-4, Moore 1-4, Adams 1-5, Martin 1-5, Peterson 1-5, Murphy 1-6, Crisler 0-1, Parrish 0-1). Rebounds_Sam Houston St. 13 (Mitchell 13), Rice 7 (Martin 6). Assists_Sam Houston St. 5 (Bowie 4), Rice 3 (Adams 3). Total Fouls_Sam Houston St. 0, Rice 0.