https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/SAINT-MARY-S-CAL-69-SAN-FRANCISCO-58-14946658.php
SAINT MARY'S (CAL) 69, SAN FRANCISCO 58
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAINT MARY'S (CAL)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Fitts
|40
|9-19
|2-2
|2-13
|0
|2
|21
|Kuhse
|38
|6-13
|2-2
|0-5
|3
|3
|15
|Ford
|37
|5-14
|5-6
|2-5
|0
|1
|16
|Krebs
|29
|2-4
|2-2
|2-5
|0
|2
|7
|Ducas
|16
|2-3
|2-2
|1-3
|0
|1
|6
|Perry
|15
|2-4
|0-1
|1-4
|2
|3
|4
|Menzies
|13
|0-2
|0-0
|2-5
|2
|1
|0
|Fotu
|12
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|3
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-60
|13-15
|10-41
|9
|16
|69
Percentages: FG .433, FT .867.
3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (Krebs 1-1, Kuhse 1-2, Fitts 1-3, Ford 1-3, Ducas 0-1, Perry 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Fitts, Fotu, Krebs).
Turnovers: 11 (Kuhse 3, Fitts 2, Ford 2, Krebs 2, Menzies, Perry).
Steals: 5 (Fitts 2, Fotu, Kuhse, Perry).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAN FRANCISCO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bouyea
|38
|5-11
|3-4
|1-5
|1
|2
|13
|Lull
|36
|3-9
|3-5
|2-9
|0
|2
|9
|Minlend
|33
|5-14
|4-4
|2-5
|1
|3
|15
|Ratinho
|33
|3-10
|2-4
|0-1
|1
|0
|10
|Shabazz
|28
|4-9
|0-0
|0-5
|2
|5
|11
|Kunen
|17
|0-2
|0-0
|3-5
|0
|1
|0
|Ryuny
|9
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Anderson
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Raitanen
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-60
|12-17
|8-30
|5
|16
|58
Percentages: FG .333, FT .706.
3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Shabazz 3-5, Ratinho 2-7, Minlend 1-5, Raitanen 0-1, Ryuny 0-1, Bouyea 0-3, Lull 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Bouyea, Minlend, Ryuny).
Turnovers: 10 (Minlend 3, Anderson 2, Lull 2, Bouyea, Kunen, Shabazz).
Steals: 9 (Shabazz 4, Bouyea 2, Anderson, Ratinho, Ryuny).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Saint Mary's (Cal)
|36
|33
|—
|69
|San Francisco
|28
|30
|—
|58
A_3,006 (5,300).
View Comments