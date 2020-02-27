https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/SAINT-LOUIS-76-SAINT-JOSEPH-S-63-15087939.php
SAINT LOUIS 76, SAINT JOSEPH'S 63
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAINT JOSEPH'S
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Edwards
|27
|3-9
|0-0
|0-5
|0
|3
|9
|Brown
|27
|4-10
|5-5
|0-4
|0
|1
|14
|Daly
|39
|7-20
|2-4
|2-5
|5
|4
|16
|Freeman
|16
|2-5
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|3
|5
|Moore
|35
|2-5
|1-2
|2-5
|1
|2
|5
|Longpre
|22
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|3
|2
|Douglas
|20
|3-7
|2-3
|1-1
|0
|3
|9
|Knox
|8
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|3
|Ashley
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Smith
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-61
|10-14
|5-26
|8
|22
|63
Percentages: FG .377, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (Edwards 3-8, Knox 1-1, Freeman 1-2, Douglas 1-4, Brown 1-5, Ashley 0-1, Longpre 0-1, Moore 0-2, Daly 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Douglas, Longpre).
Turnovers: 7 (Brown 2, Freeman 2, Longpre 2, Douglas).
Steals: 6 (Longpre 2, Daly, Douglas, Edwards, Freeman).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAINT LOUIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bell
|5
|1-1
|0-2
|1-3
|0
|0
|2
|French
|39
|7-11
|5-13
|2-8
|1
|1
|19
|Collins
|36
|0-2
|2-3
|1-5
|7
|0
|2
|Goodwin
|33
|5-9
|7-8
|2-11
|3
|2
|17
|Jacobs
|21
|0-2
|0-0
|0-4
|5
|3
|0
|Perkins
|36
|7-10
|5-7
|0-5
|2
|2
|21
|Hargrove
|20
|6-9
|0-1
|1-4
|1
|2
|13
|Weaver
|10
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|2
|Totals
|200
|27-48
|19-34
|7-41
|19
|12
|76
Percentages: FG .563, FT .559.
3-Point Goals: 3-9, .333 (Perkins 2-3, Hargrove 1-3, Weaver 0-1, Jacobs 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Hargrove 3, French 2, Weaver).
Turnovers: 11 (Collins 4, Goodwin 4, French, Perkins, Weaver).
Steals: 3 (French 2, Perkins).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Saint Joseph's
|25
|38
|—
|63
|Saint Louis
|31
|45
|—
|76
A_5,096 (10,600).
