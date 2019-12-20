FG FT Reb
WILLIAM & MARY Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Van Vliet 35 8-13 0-0 1-14 1 3 17
Knight 34 9-15 5-6 3-7 0 4 25
Loewe 32 2-8 1-2 0-4 6 1 7
Barnes 28 3-10 5-6 1-4 4 4 12
Hamilton 28 0-3 0-0 0-1 3 1 0
Ayesa 18 2-10 0-0 0-2 0 1 6
Blair 11 0-1 2-2 0-1 0 2 2
Hermanovskis 9 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Williams 5 0-1 0-0 1-2 1 0 0
Stone 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 24-61 13-16 6-35 15 17 69

Percentages: FG .393, FT .813.

3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Knight 2-5, Loewe 2-6, Ayesa 2-8, Van Vliet 1-2, Barnes 1-3, Hamilton 0-1, Williams 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Knight).

Turnovers: 10 (Knight 5, Hamilton 2, Barnes, Loewe, Van Vliet).

Steals: 5 (Barnes 3, Knight, Loewe).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
SAINT JOSEPH'S Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Daly 35 9-19 6-6 1-10 6 1 27
Douglas 33 5-11 5-6 2-6 1 2 19
Knox 32 3-6 2-2 0-2 1 2 10
Brown 27 2-6 0-2 0-3 2 2 5
Longpre 26 4-8 0-0 0-6 5 2 11
Edwards 20 3-10 1-3 1-5 0 2 9
Freeman 14 0-1 0-0 1-2 1 1 0
Ashley 7 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 2 0
Smith 6 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 3
Totals 200 27-63 14-19 5-35 16 14 84

Percentages: FG .429, FT .737.

3-Point Goals: 16-43, .372 (Douglas 4-8, Longpre 3-6, Daly 3-8, Knox 2-4, Edwards 2-9, Smith 1-1, Brown 1-5, Ashley 0-1, Freeman 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Knox 3, Edwards).

Turnovers: 6 (Daly 2, Longpre 2, Douglas, Knox).

Steals: 5 (Daly 3, Ashley, Knox).

Technical Fouls: None.

William & Mary 33 36 69
Saint Joseph's 41 43 84

