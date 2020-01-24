FG FT Reb
SACRED HEART Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Thomas 33 5-11 2-2 0-2 1 0 14
Spellman 28 3-7 1-2 4-11 0 4 7
Anosike 26 7-12 1-1 3-12 2 1 16
LaRose 25 4-8 2-2 0-3 2 1 13
Watson 23 2-5 5-6 0-2 0 1 11
Martin 20 1-5 3-5 0-4 1 1 5
Clarke 19 3-5 2-2 0-2 3 2 10
Pfaffenberger 19 2-3 0-0 2-4 1 5 4
Abuissa 7 0-0 2-2 1-1 0 2 2
Totals 200 27-56 18-22 10-41 10 17 82

Percentages: FG .482, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (LaRose 3-6, Clarke 2-2, Watson 2-4, Thomas 2-6, Anosike 1-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Spellman 3).

Turnovers: 15 (Abuissa 2, LaRose 2, Martin 2, Spellman 2, Thomas 2, Watson 2, Anosike, Clarke, Pfaffenberger).

Steals: 9 (Thomas 3, LaRose 2, Anosike, Clarke, Martin, Spellman).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
CCSU Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Wilson 30 3-8 7-11 0-2 2 2 13
Krishnan 25 3-7 0-0 1-3 0 4 9
Ayangma 22 2-7 0-1 3-5 0 4 4
Reed 22 1-6 2-2 0-3 1 0 5
Wallace 22 1-2 0-0 1-4 0 2 2
Outlaw 21 1-6 3-5 1-1 0 1 5
Baker 18 4-11 0-0 0-4 0 2 9
Newkirk 18 2-4 0-0 0-1 2 3 4
Rowe 13 0-3 1-2 0-1 0 1 1
Segwai 3 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Tennyson 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Olamuyiwa 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 18-56 13-21 6-24 5 21 54

Percentages: FG .321, FT .619.

3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Krishnan 3-4, Reed 1-4, Baker 1-6, Rowe 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Wilson 4, Wallace 2).

Turnovers: 14 (Outlaw 3, Segwai 3, Krishnan 2, Reed 2, Ayangma, Olamuyiwa, Tennyson, Wilson).

Steals: 8 (Baker 2, Reed 2, Wilson 2, Ayangma, Wallace).

Technical Fouls: None.

Sacred Heart 45 37 82
CCSU 18 36 54

.