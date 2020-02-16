Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
SACRED HEART Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Spellman 37 4-7 3-4 0-3 2 0 11
Clarke 34 5-13 0-0 0-0 7 2 14
LaRose 32 5-8 2-2 3-9 0 1 16
Ozier 26 3-11 0-0 0-2 4 4 7
Anosike 37 8-17 10-11 6-22 3 1 26
Martin 18 3-5 0-1 4-7 1 1 6
Thomas 12 0-0 0-0 0-1 2 3 0
Watson 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Cephas 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 28-61 15-18 13-44 19 12 80

Percentages: FG .459, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (LaRose 4-6, Clarke 4-8, Ozier 1-4, Anosike 0-2, Martin 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Spellman 3, Martin 2, LaRose).

Turnovers: 14 (Ozier 5, Anosike 2, LaRose 2, Martin 2, Spellman 2, Clarke).

Steals: 2 (LaRose, Spellman).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
LIU Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Flowers 32 5-12 0-0 1-9 3 2 13
Batts 25 3-7 0-0 1-3 2 2 9
Cotton 35 5-8 2-2 0-5 4 3 14
Jackson 30 4-10 3-4 0-1 2 3 13
Clark 29 6-20 2-3 2-4 0 4 14
Agosto 29 4-8 0-0 0-1 6 3 9
Ndim 13 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Ballantyne 7 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 27-65 7-9 4-24 17 18 72

Percentages: FG .415, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 11-22, .500 (Batts 3-4, Flowers 3-4, Cotton 2-4, Jackson 2-4, Agosto 1-3, Clark 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Flowers 2, Ndim).

Turnovers: 6 (Agosto, Batts, Clark, Cotton, Flowers, Jackson).

Steals: 5 (Batts 2, Cotton 2, Flowers).

Technical Fouls: None.

Sacred Heart 43 37 80
LIU 29 43 72

A_749 (2,500).